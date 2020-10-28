New Hampshire Senate Election Results 2020

98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Acworth90.6% in
- Albany95% in
- Alexandria95% in
- Allenstown94.6% in
- Alstead95% in
- Alton95% in
- Amherst94.4% in
- Andover95% in
- Antrim98.7% in
- Ashland95% in
- Atkinson99% in
- Auburn95% in
- Barnstead95% in
- Barrington95% in
- Bartlett95% in
- Bath95% in
- Bedford95% in
- Belmont95% in
- Bennington92.9% in
- Benton95% in
dem
IncumbentJeanne ShaheenShaheen
56.6%
445,991
Percent
- 56.6%
- 61.1%
- 45.9%
- 51.1%
- 60.1%
- 41.1%
- 60%
- 57%
- 53.6%
- 56.7%
- 48.4%
- 45.4%
- 44.9%
- 56.9%
- 65.9%
- 47.1%
- 53.5%
- 46.9%
- 52.5%
- 45%
Votes
- 311
- 272
- 491
- 1,172
- 709
- 1,597
- 4,866
- 896
- 838
- 680
- 2,448
- 1,779
- 1,308
- 3,408
- 1,415
- 288
- 7,856
- 1,875
- 428
- 104
gop
Corky MessnerMessner
41.1%
324,300
Percent
- 41.3%
- 36.6%
- 50.7%
- 45.4%
- 37.2%
- 57.1%
- 38.2%
- 41.4%
- 43.1%
- 41%
- 49.7%
- 52%
- 52.5%
- 40.6%
- 33.2%
- 51%
- 45.2%
- 50.5%
- 44.4%
- 51.5%
Votes
- 227
- 163
- 542
- 1,040
- 439
- 2,217
- 3,101
- 650
- 673
- 492
- 2,514
- 2,037
- 1,528
- 2,429
- 713
- 312
- 6,630
- 2,022
- 362
- 119
lib
Justin O'DonnellO'Donnell
2.3%
18,032
Percent
- 2%
- 2.2%
- 3.5%
- 3.5%
- 2.6%
- 1.8%
- 1.8%
- 1.5%
- 3.3%
- 2.3%
- 2%
- 2.6%
- 2.6%
- 2.5%
- 0.9%
- 2%
- 1.3%
- 2.6%
- 3.2%
- 3.5%
Votes
- 11
- 10
- 37
- 80
- 31
- 68
- 147
- 23
- 52
- 27
- 99
- 102
- 76
- 152
- 19
- 12
- 190
- 104
- 26
- 8
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
131
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 90.6% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 94.6% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 94.4% in
- 95% in
- 98.7% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 92.9% in
- 95% in
New Hampshire Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Shaheen
- Messner
Gender
Male (48%)
Female (52%)
Race
White (92%)
Black (2%)
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Asian (1%)
Other (1%)
White (92%)
Non-White (8%)
Sex by race
White men (44%)
White women (49%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (1%)
Latino men (2%)
Latino women (2%)
All other races (3%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
