New Jersey Presidential Election Results 2020

14
Electoral
Votes
Votes
70%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Atlantic84.9% in
- Bergen84.1% in
- Burlington80.9% in
- Camden56.8% in
- Cape May90.1% in
- Cumberland40.4% in
- Essex73.9% in
- Gloucester93% in
- Hudson75.1% in
- Hunterdon86.4% in
- Mercer77.2% in
- Middlesex56.9% in
- Monmouth69% in
- Morris45.2% in
- Ocean91.8% in
- Passaic57.7% in
- Salem76.9% in
- Somerset77.9% in
- Sussex71.1% in
- Union83.1% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
59.7%
1,887,602
Percent
- 53.3%
- 59.1%
- 61.9%
- 71.6%
- 42.6%
- 60.1%
- 78%
- 51.5%
- 74.9%
- 49.2%
- 70.8%
- 66.1%
- 52.1%
- 56.7%
- 36.1%
- 60.7%
- 44.5%
- 62.1%
- 43.1%
- 72.5%
Votes
- 61,032
- 239,742
- 126,131
- 105,963
- 21,511
- 15,440
- 206,048
- 76,925
- 141,997
- 34,597
- 98,338
- 141,137
- 129,974
- 73,790
- 104,552
- 78,552
- 11,613
- 87,411
- 26,115
- 88,984
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
39%
1,232,632
Percent
- 45.3%
- 39.6%
- 36.6%
- 27.2%
- 56.5%
- 38.9%
- 21.2%
- 46.8%
- 23.8%
- 48.8%
- 27.6%
- 32.8%
- 46.7%
- 41.8%
- 62.4%
- 38.1%
- 53.7%
- 36.5%
- 54.9%
- 26.4%
Votes
- 51,884
- 160,488
- 74,502
- 40,258
- 28,547
- 9,974
- 56,149
- 69,839
- 45,160
- 34,320
- 38,339
- 70,095
- 116,551
- 54,392
- 180,820
- 49,256
- 13,992
- 51,400
- 33,253
- 32,422
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
0.6%
18,060
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 0.5%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 1%
- 0.7%
- 1%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 683
- 2,127
- 1,449
- 730
- 226
- 109
- 942
- 1,181
- 865
- 656
- 965
- 1,075
- 1,298
- 780
- 1,788
- 486
- 250
- 1,017
- 601
- 480
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
8,477
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 274
- 1,018
- 409
- 342
- 109
- 37
- 682
- 349
- 576
- 298
- 403
- 601
- 729
- 361
- 819
- 391
- 67
- 365
- 212
- 292
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.3%
7,960
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 294
- 1,449
- 640
- 407
- 174
- 46
- 0
- 589
- 429
- 305
- 533
- 197
- 309
- 515
- 915
- 301
- 80
- 189
- 208
- 399
other
Bill HammonsHammons
0.1%
2,042
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 88
- 222
- 85
- 61
- 46
- 21
- 74
- 122
- 188
- 55
- 70
- 85
- 164
- 77
- 400
- 49
- 24
- 86
- 51
- 20
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.1%
1,822
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 84
- 253
- 249
- 96
- 20
- 12
- 85
- 98
- 65
- 55
- 68
- 126
- 129
- 71
- 116
- 71
- 25
- 73
- 56
- 45
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0.1%
1,751
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 120
- 269
- 114
- 74
- 10
- 12
- 186
- 67
- 164
- 37
- 89
- 114
- 94
- 96
- 39
- 83
- 14
- 75
- 56
- 21
other
Rocky De La FuenteFuente
0%
1,527
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 51
- 170
- 53
- 42
- 35
- 20
- 163
- 147
- 77
- 28
- 79
- 70
- 107
- 58
- 102
- 133
- 13
- 37
- 28
- 103
70%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 84.9% in
- 84.1% in
- 80.9% in
- 56.8% in
- 90.1% in
- 40.4% in
- 73.9% in
- 93% in
- 75.1% in
- 86.4% in
- 77.2% in
- 56.9% in
- 69% in
- 45.2% in
- 91.8% in
- 57.7% in
- 76.9% in
- 77.9% in
- 71.1% in
- 83.1% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)