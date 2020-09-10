New Jersey Election Results 2020

Latest New Jersey pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
|54%
|35%
|Not Enough Data
Monmouth University04/16-04/19
Margin of error: 3.9%
|54%
|38%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 13Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 21First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
New Jersey Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 126 Del.126 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner84.3%
813,693
+ 121 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders14.5%
140,336
+ 5 Delegates
- DEM
Write-ins0.7%
7,170
Republican Primary/ 49 Del.49 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner94.9%
404,214
+ 49 Delegates
- REP
Write-ins5.1%
21,669
How New Jersey Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Jersey with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 42 percent. The state has long been solidly blue, voting for the Democratic candidate in all presidential cycles since 1992.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner58.4%
2,125,101
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney40.6%
1,477,568
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner55.5%
2,148,278
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump41.4%
1,601,933
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in New Jersey 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|364,386
|-6.14%
|-13.25%
|New Jersey Claims