New Jersey Election Results 2020

Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
54%35%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University04/16-04/19
Margin of error: 3.9%
54%38%Not Enough Data

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 13Deadline to register by mail
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Sep. 21First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

New Jersey Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 126 Del.126 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    84.3%

    813,693

    + 121 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    14.5%

    140,336

    + 5 Delegates

  • DEM

    Write-ins

    0.7%

    7,170

Republican Primary/ 49 Del.49 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    94.9%

    404,214

    + 49 Delegates

  • REP

    Write-ins

    5.1%

    21,669

How New Jersey Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Jersey with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 42 percent. The state has long been solidly blue, voting for the Democratic candidate in all presidential cycles since 1992.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    58.4%

    2,125,101

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    40.6%

    1,477,568

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats55%Men: Republicans43%
Women
Women: Democrats62%Women: Republicans38%
White
White: Democrats43%White: Republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats59%College Graduate: Republicans40%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats55%No College Degree: Republicans43%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    55.5%

    2,148,278

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    41.4%

    1,601,933

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats51%Men: Republicans45%
Women
Women: Democrats58%Women: Republicans39%
White
White: Democrats42%White: Republicans54%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: Republicans9%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats76%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans23%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats55%College Graduate: Republicans41%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats48%No College Degree: Republicans49%

More to the story in New Jersey 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
364,386-6.14%
-13.25%
New Jersey Claims

