New Jersey Senate Election Results 2020

69%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Atlantic82.4% in
- Bergen82.1% in
- Burlington79% in
- Camden56.1% in
- Cape May86.5% in
- Cumberland39.4% in
- Essex71.9% in
- Gloucester91.4% in
- Hudson72.6% in
- Hunterdon84.7% in
- Mercer75.3% in
- Middlesex55.8% in
- Monmouth68% in
- Morris44% in
- Ocean88.4% in
- Passaic56.6% in
- Salem75.9% in
- Somerset76.9% in
- Sussex69.9% in
- Union81.7% in
dem
IncumbentCory BookerBooker
59.4%
1,833,732
Percent
- 53.2%
- 59.2%
- 61.4%
- 71.3%
- 42.4%
- 60.2%
- 78%
- 51.5%
- 75.7%
- 46.7%
- 69.6%
- 66%
- 50.6%
- 55.5%
- 36.2%
- 62.3%
- 44.9%
- 59.8%
- 43%
- 72%
Votes
- 59,095
- 234,379
- 122,088
- 104,230
- 20,567
- 15,058
- 200,374
- 75,604
- 138,628
- 32,226
- 94,357
- 138,008
- 124,541
- 70,234
- 101,122
- 78,985
- 11,569
- 83,097
- 25,588
- 86,868
gop
Rikin MehtaMehta
39%
1,203,096
Percent
- 45.1%
- 39.2%
- 37.5%
- 27.7%
- 56.1%
- 37%
- 20.7%
- 46.5%
- 21.7%
- 50.9%
- 29%
- 32%
- 47.8%
- 43.5%
- 62.1%
- 35.2%
- 52%
- 39%
- 54.4%
- 26.8%
Votes
- 50,082
- 155,325
- 74,541
- 40,467
- 27,179
- 9,266
- 53,243
- 68,245
- 39,747
- 35,153
- 39,311
- 67,029
- 117,543
- 55,038
- 173,313
- 44,636
- 13,398
- 54,184
- 32,380
- 32,306
other
Madelyn HoffmanHoffman
0.8%
24,216
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 1.4%
- 0.8%
- 1.7%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 404
- 2,163
- 1,220
- 842
- 333
- 140
- 1,834
- 1,809
- 1,495
- 1,104
- 881
- 1,797
- 2,490
- 664
- 2,158
- 1,248
- 363
- 1,050
- 1,013
- 641
ind
Veronica FernandezFernandez
0.6%
18,256
Percent
- 1%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 1.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 1.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 1.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 1,167
- 2,430
- 666
- 343
- 296
- 423
- 1,177
- 715
- 2,590
- 288
- 727
- 1,333
- 850
- 396
- 1,693
- 1,303
- 280
- 379
- 340
- 613
ind
Daniel BurkeBurke
0.2%
6,845
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 332
- 1,236
- 305
- 152
- 93
- 125
- 289
- 226
- 573
- 134
- 176
- 960
- 480
- 195
- 412
- 453
- 120
- 143
- 140
- 195
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
1,842
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 72
- 246
- 104
- 97
- 39
- 16
- 0
- 151
- 82
- 113
- 80
- 76
- 73
- 75
- 304
- 89
- 33
- 17
- 102
- 75
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)