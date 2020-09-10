New Mexico Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 13 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 6Deadline to register online
- Oct. 30Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 17First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day only for early voting
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
New Mexico Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 34 Del.34 Delegates
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner73.3%
181,700
+ 30 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders15.1%
37,435
+ 4 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren5.9%
14,552
Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner91.3%
144,067
+ 22 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted8.7%
13,809
How New Mexico Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Mexico with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 40 percent. The state has voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, with one exception: 2004, when New Mexico supported incumbent Republican George W. Bush.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner53%
415,335
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney42.8%
335,788
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner48.3%
385,234
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump40%
319,667
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in New Mexico 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|84,893
|-2.57%
|-8.96%
|New Mexico Claims