New Mexico Election Results 2020

New Mexico Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 34 Del.34 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    73.3%

    181,700

    + 30 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    15.1%

    37,435

    + 4 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    5.9%

    14,552

Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    91.3%

    144,067

    + 22 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    8.7%

    13,809

How New Mexico Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Mexico with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 40 percent. The state has voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, with one exception: 2004, when New Mexico supported incumbent Republican George W. Bush.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    53%

    415,335

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    42.8%

    335,788

2012 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: Republicans45%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats41%White: Republicans56%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats65%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans29%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats46%College Graduate: Republicans49%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats55%No College Degree: Republicans40%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    48.3%

    385,234

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    40%

    319,667

2016 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats42%Men: Republicans44%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: Republicans36%
White
White: Democrats42%White: Republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats54%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans33%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicans41%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: Republicans43%

More to the story in New Mexico 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
84,893-2.57%
-8.96%
New Mexico Claims

