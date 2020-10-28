New York Presidential Election Results 2020

29
Electoral
84%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Albany77.6% in
- Allegany82.5% in
- Bronx73.7% in
- Broome74.9% in
- Cattaraugus86.1% in
- Cayuga81.5% in
- Chautauqua79.7% in
- Chemung78.2% in
- Chenango76.4% in
- Clinton76.4% in
- Columbia79.6% in
- Cortland73.7% in
- Delaware84.4% in
- Dutchess85.4% in
- Erie80.9% in
- Essex78.7% in
- Franklin81.1% in
- Fulton84.8% in
- Genesee84.5% in
- Greene84.6% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
58.3%
4,235,888
Percent
- 60.2%
- 24.2%
- 82.5%
- 44.6%
- 30.4%
- 39.6%
- 33.5%
- 36.6%
- 29.7%
- 46.2%
- 51.4%
- 40.9%
- 34.3%
- 48.3%
- 51.8%
- 45.9%
- 42.8%
- 28.8%
- 28.2%
- 36.8%
Votes
- 73,189
- 4,188
- 271,835
- 32,209
- 9,142
- 11,993
- 16,200
- 11,573
- 5,126
- 12,690
- 14,148
- 6,829
- 6,420
- 57,720
- 198,808
- 6,970
- 6,586
- 5,804
- 7,048
- 7,675
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
40.4%
2,933,947
Percent
- 37.5%
- 73.4%
- 16.9%
- 53%
- 67.5%
- 58.2%
- 64.5%
- 61.3%
- 68.1%
- 52.3%
- 46.8%
- 56.8%
- 63.9%
- 49.9%
- 46.5%
- 52.4%
- 55.4%
- 69.4%
- 69.3%
- 60.9%
Votes
- 45,570
- 12,670
- 55,849
- 38,296
- 20,295
- 17,639
- 31,247
- 19,388
- 11,736
- 14,354
- 12,883
- 9,484
- 11,952
- 59,661
- 178,349
- 7,953
- 8,530
- 13,989
- 17,340
- 12,722
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
0.7%
49,370
Percent
- 1%
- 1.6%
- 0.2%
- 1.2%
- 1.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
- 1.5%
- 1.5%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
Votes
- 1,258
- 278
- 607
- 900
- 387
- 335
- 615
- 480
- 255
- 221
- 293
- 235
- 219
- 1,007
- 3,727
- 142
- 154
- 234
- 412
- 266
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
23,917
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 574
- 66
- 1,020
- 316
- 93
- 155
- 148
- 83
- 70
- 81
- 127
- 80
- 62
- 401
- 1,501
- 53
- 56
- 50
- 83
- 90
other
Brock PiercePierce
0.3%
18,396
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 478
- 69
- 327
- 293
- 134
- 125
- 218
- 122
- 54
- 125
- 86
- 72
- 59
- 420
- 1,567
- 67
- 71
- 76
- 121
- 78
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
2,835
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 460
- 0
- 0
- 237
- 0
- 49
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 330
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 51
% in
- 77.6% in
- 82.5% in
- 73.7% in
- 74.9% in
- 86.1% in
- 81.5% in
- 79.7% in
- 78.2% in
- 76.4% in
- 76.4% in
- 79.6% in
- 73.7% in
- 84.4% in
- 85.4% in
- 80.9% in
- 78.7% in
- 81.1% in
- 84.8% in
- 84.5% in
- 84.6% in
New York Presidential exit pollsNational exit polls
- Biden
- Trump
Gender
Male (48%)
Female (52%)
Race
White (57%)
Black (15%)
Hispanic/Latino (18%)
Asian (7%)
Other (4%)
White (57%)
Non-White (43%)
Sex by race
White men (28%)
White women (30%)
Black men (6%)
Black women (8%)
Latino men (7%)
Latino women (11%)
All other races (10%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
