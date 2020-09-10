New York Election Results 2020

Latest New York pollsAll polls
Siena College06/23-06/25
Margin of error: 3.9%
|57%
|32%
06/23-06/25
Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
|55%
|32%
Early voting in New York
In New York, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent669,661
Plan your vote
You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 9Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 1Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
New York Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 274 Del.274 Delegates
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner71%
840,266
+ 231 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders17.1%
201,819
+ 43 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren4.3%
51,076
Republican Primary/ 94 Del.94 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 94 Delegates
How New York Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New York with 59 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 38 percent. New York is a reliably blue state, voting for Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner63.4%
4,485,741
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney35.2%
2,490,431
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner59.5%
4,556,118
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump36.8%
2,819,533
More to the story in New York 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|1,296,142
|-8.15%
|-10.98%
|New York Claims
