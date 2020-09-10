New York Election Results 2020

Siena College06/23-06/25
Margin of error: 3.9%
57%32%
06/23-06/25
Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
55%32%Not Enough Data

Early voting in New York

In New York, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent669,661

56%
20%
24%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

New York Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 274 Del.274 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    71%

    840,266

    + 231 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    17.1%

    201,819

    + 43 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    4.3%

    51,076

Republican Primary/ 94 Del.94 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 94 Delegates

How New York Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New York with 59 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 38 percent. New York is a reliably blue state, voting for Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    63.4%

    4,485,741

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    35.2%

    2,490,431

2012 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats56%Men: Republicans42%
Women
Women: Democrats68%Women: Republicans31%
White
White: Democrats49%White: Republicans49%
Black
Black: Democrats94%Black: Republicans5%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats89%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans11%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats58%College Graduate: Republicans41%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats66%No College Degree: Republicans34%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    59.5%

    4,556,118

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    36.8%

    2,819,533

2016 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: Republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats66%Women: Republicans31%
White
White: Democrats45%White: Republicans51%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats74%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans23%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats62%College Graduate: Republicans35%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: Republicans44%

More to the story in New York 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
1,296,142-8.15%
-10.98%
New York Claims

