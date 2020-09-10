North Carolina Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest North Carolina polls

Siena College/New York Times09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 4.3%
45%44%Not Enough Data
USA Today/Suffolk University09/11-09/14
Margin of error: 4.4%
46%43%Not Enough Data
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 3.0%
45%43%Not Enough Data
CNN/SSRS09/09-09/13
Margin of error: 4.4%
49%46%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University08/29-09/02
Margin of error: 4.9%
47%45%Not Enough Data
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
50%46%
08/29-09/01
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
49%47%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
48%47%
08/21-08/23

Early voting in North Carolina

In North Carolina, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 65% of the total votes were cast early. Detailed ballot request data is being treated as confidential by the North Carolina Board of Elections until the ballot is returned, so ballot request data is unavailable.

Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned151,769

100%
Mail-in

+2,600% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

North Carolina Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 110 Del.110 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    43%

    572,271

    + 69 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    24.2%

    322,645

    + 37 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    13%

    172,558

    + 2 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 71 Del.71 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    93.5%

    750,600

    + 71 Delegates

  • REP

    No Preference

    2.5%

    20,085

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    2%

    16,356

Full Primary Results

How North Carolina Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won North Carolina with 51 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 47 percent. Though North Carolina has supported Republicans in almost all presidential elections since 1980, Barack Obama eked out a narrow win in 2008. When Mitt Romney flipped the state red again in 2012, his margin of victory was 3 percent, according to NBC News results.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    50.5%

    2,270,395

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    48.5%

    2,178,391

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats45%Men: Republicans54%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: Republicans49%
White
White: Democrats31%White: Republicans68%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats68%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans31%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats50%College Graduate: Republicans49%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: Republicans52%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    50.5%

    2,362,631

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    46.8%

    2,189,316

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats38%Men: Republicans56%
Women
Women: Democrats52%Women: Republicans45%
White
White: Democrats32%White: Republicans63%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: Republicans8%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats57%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans40%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicans50%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: Republicans53%

More to the story in North Carolina 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
142,063-16.31%
-34.91%
North Carolina Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

