North Carolina Election Results 2020

Siena College/New York Times09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 4.3%
|45%
|44%
USA Today/Suffolk University09/11-09/14
Margin of error: 4.4%
|46%
|43%
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 3.0%
|45%
|43%
CNN/SSRS09/09-09/13
Margin of error: 4.4%
|49%
|46%
Monmouth University08/29-09/02
Margin of error: 4.9%
|47%
|45%
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
|50%
|46%
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|47%
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
|48%
|47%
Early voting in North Carolina
In North Carolina, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 65% of the total votes were cast early. Detailed ballot request data is being treated as confidential by the North Carolina Board of Elections until the ballot is returned, so ballot request data is unavailable.
Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned151,769
+2,600% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 9Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 15First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day only for early voting
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
North Carolina Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 110 Del.110 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner43%
572,271
+ 69 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders24.2%
322,645
+ 37 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg13%
172,558
+ 2 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 71 Del.71 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner93.5%
750,600
+ 71 Delegates
- REP
No Preference2.5%
20,085
- REP
Joe Walsh2%
16,356
How North Carolina Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won North Carolina with 51 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 47 percent. Though North Carolina has supported Republicans in almost all presidential elections since 1980, Barack Obama eked out a narrow win in 2008. When Mitt Romney flipped the state red again in 2012, his margin of victory was 3 percent, according to NBC News results.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner50.5%
2,270,395
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama48.5%
2,178,391
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner50.5%
2,362,631
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton46.8%
2,189,316
More to the story in North Carolina 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|142,063
|-16.31%
|-34.91%
|North Carolina Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.