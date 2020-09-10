North Dakota Election Results 2020

Early voting in North Dakota
In North Dakota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent100,675
Plan your vote
You have NaN days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
North Dakota Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 14 Del.14 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner53.3%
7,682
+ 8 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden39.8%
5,742
+ 6 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren2.5%
366
Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 29 Delegates
How North Dakota Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won North Dakota with 64 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. The state, which has three electoral votes, is reliably red, having supported Republican candidates in every presidential election cycle since 1968.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner58.7%
188,163
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama38.9%
124,827
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner64.1%
216,794
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton27.7%
93,758
More to the story in North Dakota 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|15,164
|+10.50%
|-16.09%
|North Dakota Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.