North Dakota Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in North Dakota

In North Dakota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent100,675

16%
61%
23%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

North Dakota Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 14 Del.14 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    53.3%

    7,682

    + 8 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    39.8%

    5,742

    + 6 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.5%

    366

Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 29 Delegates

How North Dakota Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won North Dakota with 64 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. The state, which has three electoral votes, is reliably red, having supported Republican candidates in every presidential election cycle since 1968.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    58.7%

    188,163

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    38.9%

    124,827

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    64.1%

    216,794

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    27.7%

    93,758

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

