President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:55 PM ET

Ohio Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Donald Trump
90% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 613,349

OHpresidenthouse
18
Electoral
Votes
ColumbusClevelandCincinnati
90%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Allen94.6% in
  • Ashland99% in
  • Ashtabula99% in
  • Athens99% in
  • Auglaize99% in
  • Belmont95% in
  • Brown95% in
  • Butler91.9% in
  • Carroll95% in
  • Champaign99% in
  • Clark92.5% in
  • Clermont95% in
  • Clinton95% in
  • Columbiana99% in
  • Coshocton99% in
  • Crawford99% in
  • Cuyahoga82.2% in
  • Darke95% in
  • Defiance95% in
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
53.3%
3,038,247
Percent
  • 81.1%
  • 69.1%
  • 73.4%
  • 60.6%
  • 41.8%
  • 80.5%
  • 71%
  • 77.9%
  • 61.4%
  • 75.4%
  • 72.7%
  • 60.8%
  • 67.5%
  • 75.5%
  • 71.4%
  • 73.3%
  • 74.4%
  • 32.3%
  • 81%
  • 67.1%
Votes
  • 9,660
  • 32,052
  • 19,002
  • 26,225
  • 10,386
  • 20,451
  • 23,092
  • 16,032
  • 111,722
  • 10,525
  • 14,086
  • 38,217
  • 73,077
  • 15,061
  • 35,124
  • 11,982
  • 15,043
  • 195,089
  • 21,569
  • 12,778
dem
Joe BidenBiden
45.2%
2,576,590
Percent
  • 17.9%
  • 29.4%
  • 24.9%
  • 37.5%
  • 56.5%
  • 18%
  • 27.7%
  • 21%
  • 37.2%
  • 23%
  • 25.5%
  • 37.6%
  • 30.9%
  • 22.8%
  • 26.8%
  • 24.8%
  • 23.9%
  • 66.6%
  • 17.5%
  • 30.8%
Votes
  • 2,130
  • 13,611
  • 6,448
  • 16,207
  • 14,047
  • 4,583
  • 9,007
  • 4,326
  • 67,729
  • 3,206
  • 4,946
  • 23,625
  • 33,505
  • 4,556
  • 13,183
  • 4,057
  • 4,831
  • 402,315
  • 4,668
  • 5,870
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
63,773
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
  • 1%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
Votes
  • 89
  • 562
  • 330
  • 538
  • 274
  • 250
  • 279
  • 176
  • 2,107
  • 150
  • 247
  • 789
  • 1,468
  • 259
  • 597
  • 221
  • 268
  • 4,403
  • 324
  • 264
ind
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
17,674
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 26
  • 137
  • 103
  • 191
  • 102
  • 64
  • 97
  • 52
  • 476
  • 54
  • 54
  • 239
  • 265
  • 64
  • 158
  • 59
  • 50
  • 1,914
  • 60
  • 77
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
5,367
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 92
  • 67
  • 48
  • 59
  • 0
  • 0
  • 22
  • 36
  • 0
  • 216
  • 0
  • 107
  • 29
  • 30
  • 1,547
  • 0
  • 43
90%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.6% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 91.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 92.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 82.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in

Ohio Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (47%)
40%
57%
Female (53%)
52%
47%
Race
White (84%)
40%
58%
Black (11%)
91%
8%8%
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
60%
36%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (1%)
48%
51%
White (84%)
40%
58%
Non-White (16%)
79%
20%
Sex by race
White men (40%)
35%
63%
White women (44%)
46%
54%
Black men (4%)
86%
11%
Black women (6%)
93%
6%6%
Latino men (1%)
Not enough data
Latino women (2%)
66%
33%
All other races (2%)
51%
48%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results