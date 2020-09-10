Ohio Election Results 2020

Latest Ohio pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|45%
|50%
08/21-08/30
Your Voice Ohio Poll06/24-07/15
Margin of error: 3.0%
|46%
|42%
|Not Enough Data
CBS/YouGov07/21-07/24
Margin of error: 3.6%
|45%
|46%
|Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac06/18-06/22
Margin of error: 2.9%
|46%
|45%
|Not Enough Data
Fox News05/30-06/02
Margin of error: 3.5%
|45%
|43%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Ohio
In Ohio, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent1,608,896
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 6First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Ohio Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 136 Del.136 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner72.3%
647,284
+ 115 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders16.7%
149,683
+ 21 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren3.5%
30,985
Republican Primary/ 82 Del.82 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 82 Delegates
How Ohio Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Ohio with 52 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 44 percent. The swing state voted for Barack Obama twice before flipping red for Trump in 2016.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner50.7%
2,827,709
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney47.7%
2,661,439
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner51.8%
2,841,005
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton43.7%
2,394,164
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Ohio 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and devastating economic fallout are two major issues impacting the election this year as voters assess which candidate is best suited to handle and combat the crisis. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as tracking the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|280,209
|-15.43%
|-22.79%
|Ohio Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.