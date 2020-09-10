Ohio Election Results 2020

Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
45%50%
08/21-08/30
Your Voice Ohio Poll06/24-07/15
Margin of error: 3.0%
46%42%Not Enough Data
CBS/YouGov07/21-07/24
Margin of error: 3.6%
45%46%Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac06/18-06/22
Margin of error: 2.9%
46%45%Not Enough Data
Fox News05/30-06/02
Margin of error: 3.5%
45%43%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Ohio

In Ohio, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent1,608,896

43%
44%
13%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 5Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 6First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Ohio Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 136 Del.136 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    72.3%

    647,284

    + 115 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    16.7%

    149,683

    + 21 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    3.5%

    30,985

Republican Primary/ 82 Del.82 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 82 Delegates

How Ohio Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Ohio with 52 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 44 percent. The swing state voted for Barack Obama twice before flipping red for Trump in 2016.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    50.7%

    2,827,709

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    47.7%

    2,661,439

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats45%Men: Republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicans44%
White
White: Democrats41%White: Republicans57%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans3%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats54%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans42%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats45%College Graduate: Republicans53%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: Republicans46%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    51.8%

    2,841,005

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    43.7%

    2,394,164

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats36%Men: Republicans59%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: Republicans46%
White
White: Democrats33%White: Republicans62%
Black
Black: Democrats88%Black: Republicans8%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats67%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans26%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats39%College Graduate: Republicans54%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: Republicans52%

More to the story in Ohio 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and devastating economic fallout are two major issues impacting the election this year as voters assess which candidate is best suited to handle and combat the crisis. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as tracking the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
280,209-15.43%
-22.79%
Ohio Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

