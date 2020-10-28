Oklahoma Presidential Election Results 2020

7
Electoral
96%
vote in
vote in
County
- Adair95% in
- Alfalfa93.8% in
- Atoka95% in
- Beaver88.3% in
- Beckham95% in
- Blaine95% in
- Bryan95% in
- Caddo95% in
- Canadian99% in
- Carter95% in
- Cherokee99% in
- Choctaw95% in
- Cimarron82.1% in
- Cleveland95% in
- Coal95% in
- Comanche99% in
- Cotton94% in
- Craig95% in
- Creek95% in
- Custer92.4% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
65.4%
1,018,870
Percent
- 78.6%
- 87.5%
- 84.6%
- 90.3%
- 85.1%
- 80.4%
- 77.3%
- 71.1%
- 70.3%
- 75.5%
- 63.3%
- 80.6%
- 92%
- 55.7%
- 82.9%
- 58.7%
- 82.3%
- 77.7%
- 76.4%
- 75.4%
Votes
- 5,560
- 1,978
- 4,543
- 1,964
- 6,753
- 3,133
- 12,319
- 7,006
- 43,481
- 14,699
- 11,210
- 4,696
- 966
- 66,569
- 2,091
- 20,894
- 2,117
- 4,686
- 23,269
- 8,051
dem
Joe BidenBiden
32.3%
503,289
Percent
- 19.5%
- 10.2%
- 14.2%
- 8.7%
- 13.2%
- 17.7%
- 20.8%
- 27.1%
- 27%
- 22.9%
- 34%
- 18.5%
- 6.7%
- 41.6%
- 14.8%
- 38.6%
- 15.3%
- 20.2%
- 21.6%
- 22.2%
Votes
- 1,382
- 231
- 761
- 190
- 1,048
- 688
- 3,317
- 2,666
- 16,729
- 4,470
- 6,023
- 1,081
- 70
- 49,754
- 373
- 13,743
- 393
- 1,217
- 6,570
- 2,365
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.6%
24,686
Percent
- 0.9%
- 1.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 1.1%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 1.9%
- 1%
- 1.8%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 1.9%
- 1.3%
- 2%
- 1.3%
- 1.5%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
Votes
- 62
- 31
- 49
- 15
- 99
- 44
- 230
- 97
- 1,167
- 196
- 320
- 34
- 10
- 2,273
- 34
- 699
- 34
- 88
- 438
- 196
ind
Kanye WestWest
0.4%
5,590
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 37
- 9
- 8
- 2
- 17
- 18
- 35
- 42
- 235
- 66
- 67
- 9
- 1
- 477
- 12
- 121
- 13
- 20
- 83
- 31
ind
Jade SimmonsSimmons
0.2%
3,650
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 22
- 6
- 4
- 1
- 8
- 8
- 24
- 18
- 145
- 24
- 51
- 6
- 2
- 308
- 9
- 96
- 9
- 10
- 64
- 20
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0.2%
2,542
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 15
- 6
- 6
- 2
- 8
- 7
- 19
- 19
- 100
- 24
- 26
- 3
- 1
- 210
- 4
- 63
- 6
- 11
- 49
- 14
- 95% in
- 93.8% in
- 95% in
- 88.3% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 82.1% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 94% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 92.4% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)