Oklahoma Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent224,326

49%
38%
14%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Oklahoma Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 37 Del.37 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    38.7%

    117,633

    + 21 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    25.4%

    77,425

    + 13 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    13.9%

    42,270

    + 2 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 43 Del.43 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    92.6%

    273,738

    + 43 Delegates

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    3.7%

    10,996

  • REP

    Matthew Matern

    1.3%

    3,810

How Oklahoma Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Oklahoma with 65 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 29 percent. The state, which has seven electoral votes, is reliably red, having supported Republican candidates in every presidential election cycle since 1968.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    66.8%

    891,325

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    33.2%

    443,547

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    65.3%

    949,136

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    28.9%

    420,375

More to the story in Oklahoma 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
98,380-17.13%
-20.21%
Oklahoma Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

