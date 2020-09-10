Oklahoma Election Results 2020

Early voting in Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent224,326
Plan your vote
You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 9Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 29First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Oklahoma Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 37 Del.37 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner38.7%
117,633
+ 21 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders25.4%
77,425
+ 13 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg13.9%
42,270
+ 2 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 43 Del.43 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner92.6%
273,738
+ 43 Delegates
- REP
Joe Walsh3.7%
10,996
- REP
Matthew Matern1.3%
3,810
How Oklahoma Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Oklahoma with 65 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 29 percent. The state, which has seven electoral votes, is reliably red, having supported Republican candidates in every presidential election cycle since 1968.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner66.8%
891,325
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama33.2%
443,547
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner65.3%
949,136
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton28.9%
420,375
More to the story in Oklahoma 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|98,380
|-17.13%
|-20.21%
|Oklahoma Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.