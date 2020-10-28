President
Oregon Presidential Election Results 2020

Joe Biden
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 163,204

County
  • Baker95% in
  • Benton93.8% in
  • Clackamas81% in
  • Clatsop95% in
  • Columbia95% in
  • Coos95% in
  • Crook95% in
  • Curry95% in
  • Deschutes95% in
  • Douglas95% in
  • Gilliam95% in
  • Grant99% in
  • Harney95% in
  • Hood River95% in
  • Jackson95% in
  • Jefferson95% in
  • Josephine95% in
  • Klamath95% in
  • Lake95% in
  • Lane95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
56.9%
1,271,986
Percent
  • 23.6%
  • 68%
  • 57.8%
  • 54%
  • 42.9%
  • 38.4%
  • 24.5%
  • 40.6%
  • 52.7%
  • 29.8%
  • 27.6%
  • 20.2%
  • 19.9%
  • 66.9%
  • 46.6%
  • 36.9%
  • 35.7%
  • 28.2%
  • 18.2%
  • 60.4%
Votes
  • 2,332
  • 35,438
  • 114,121
  • 12,295
  • 13,535
  • 14,024
  • 3,715
  • 6,023
  • 64,102
  • 18,780
  • 323
  • 923
  • 890
  • 8,530
  • 58,386
  • 4,306
  • 17,908
  • 10,260
  • 788
  • 132,015
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
40.1%
896,835
Percent
  • 74.1%
  • 28.1%
  • 39.7%
  • 42.7%
  • 53.2%
  • 58.9%
  • 73.2%
  • 56.9%
  • 44.5%
  • 67.4%
  • 70.8%
  • 77.3%
  • 77.6%
  • 30.3%
  • 50.3%
  • 60.4%
  • 61.7%
  • 68.9%
  • 79.5%
  • 36.2%
Votes
  • 7,316
  • 14,647
  • 78,503
  • 9,713
  • 16,779
  • 21,488
  • 11,103
  • 8,441
  • 54,183
  • 42,513
  • 830
  • 3,537
  • 3,465
  • 3,858
  • 63,012
  • 7,044
  • 30,954
  • 25,048
  • 3,449
  • 79,208
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.7%
37,181
Percent
  • 1.4%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.7%
Votes
  • 141
  • 1,108
  • 2,829
  • 405
  • 763
  • 560
  • 221
  • 227
  • 1,992
  • 1,131
  • 16
  • 74
  • 62
  • 190
  • 2,114
  • 197
  • 738
  • 631
  • 62
  • 3,782
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.7%
15,441
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 41
  • 469
  • 1,171
  • 167
  • 199
  • 167
  • 69
  • 70
  • 912
  • 298
  • 2
  • 22
  • 30
  • 92
  • 791
  • 40
  • 279
  • 171
  • 20
  • 1,667
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.5%
10,777
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 32
  • 330
  • 636
  • 119
  • 157
  • 167
  • 41
  • 61
  • 396
  • 248
  • 1
  • 11
  • 9
  • 50
  • 617
  • 56
  • 214
  • 144
  • 10
  • 1,292
other
Dario HunterHunter
0.2%
4,576
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 16
  • 142
  • 272
  • 59
  • 85
  • 78
  • 16
  • 21
  • 147
  • 137
  • 0
  • 10
  • 9
  • 25
  • 264
  • 23
  • 112
  • 77
  • 7
  • 557
Oregon Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Are you:
Male (50%)
49%
45%
Female (50%)
64%
33%
White (84%)
57%
39%
Black (1%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (9%)
Not enough data
Asian (2%)
Not enough data
Other (4%)
Not enough data
White (84%)
57%
39%
Non-White (16%)
Not enough data
Sex by race
White men (42%)
51%
44%
White women (42%)
62%
35%
Black men (1%)
Not enough data
Black women (0%)
Not enough data
Latino men (4%)
Not enough data
Latino women (5%)
Not enough data
All other races (5%)
Not enough data
In which age group are you?
18-29 (18%)
Not enough data
30-44 (24%)
61%
30%
45-64 (34%)
52%
48%
65 or over (24%)
54%
44%
18-24 (10%)
Not enough data
25-29 (8%)
Not enough data
30-39 (16%)
Not enough data
40-49 (17%)
Not enough data
50-64 (26%)
56%
44%
65 or over (24%)
54%
44%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results