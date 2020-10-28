Oregon Presidential Election Results 2020

7
Electoral
Votes
Votes
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Baker95% in
- Benton93.8% in
- Clackamas81% in
- Clatsop95% in
- Columbia95% in
- Coos95% in
- Crook95% in
- Curry95% in
- Deschutes95% in
- Douglas95% in
- Gilliam95% in
- Grant99% in
- Harney95% in
- Hood River95% in
- Jackson95% in
- Jefferson95% in
- Josephine95% in
- Klamath95% in
- Lake95% in
- Lane95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
56.9%
1,271,986
Percent
- 23.6%
- 68%
- 57.8%
- 54%
- 42.9%
- 38.4%
- 24.5%
- 40.6%
- 52.7%
- 29.8%
- 27.6%
- 20.2%
- 19.9%
- 66.9%
- 46.6%
- 36.9%
- 35.7%
- 28.2%
- 18.2%
- 60.4%
Votes
- 2,332
- 35,438
- 114,121
- 12,295
- 13,535
- 14,024
- 3,715
- 6,023
- 64,102
- 18,780
- 323
- 923
- 890
- 8,530
- 58,386
- 4,306
- 17,908
- 10,260
- 788
- 132,015
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
40.1%
896,835
Percent
- 74.1%
- 28.1%
- 39.7%
- 42.7%
- 53.2%
- 58.9%
- 73.2%
- 56.9%
- 44.5%
- 67.4%
- 70.8%
- 77.3%
- 77.6%
- 30.3%
- 50.3%
- 60.4%
- 61.7%
- 68.9%
- 79.5%
- 36.2%
Votes
- 7,316
- 14,647
- 78,503
- 9,713
- 16,779
- 21,488
- 11,103
- 8,441
- 54,183
- 42,513
- 830
- 3,537
- 3,465
- 3,858
- 63,012
- 7,044
- 30,954
- 25,048
- 3,449
- 79,208
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.7%
37,181
Percent
- 1.4%
- 2.1%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
- 2.4%
- 1.5%
- 1.5%
- 1.5%
- 1.6%
- 1.8%
- 1.4%
- 1.6%
- 1.4%
- 1.5%
- 1.7%
- 1.7%
- 1.5%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 141
- 1,108
- 2,829
- 405
- 763
- 560
- 221
- 227
- 1,992
- 1,131
- 16
- 74
- 62
- 190
- 2,114
- 197
- 738
- 631
- 62
- 3,782
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.7%
15,441
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 41
- 469
- 1,171
- 167
- 199
- 167
- 69
- 70
- 912
- 298
- 2
- 22
- 30
- 92
- 791
- 40
- 279
- 171
- 20
- 1,667
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.5%
10,777
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 32
- 330
- 636
- 119
- 157
- 167
- 41
- 61
- 396
- 248
- 1
- 11
- 9
- 50
- 617
- 56
- 214
- 144
- 10
- 1,292
other
Dario HunterHunter
0.2%
4,576
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 16
- 142
- 272
- 59
- 85
- 78
- 16
- 21
- 147
- 137
- 0
- 10
- 9
- 25
- 264
- 23
- 112
- 77
- 7
- 557
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 93.8% in
- 81% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
Oregon Presidential exit pollsNational exit polls
- Biden
- Trump
Are you:
Male (50%)
Female (50%)
White (84%)
Black (1%)
Hispanic/Latino (9%)
Asian (2%)
Other (4%)
White (84%)
Non-White (16%)
Sex by race
White men (42%)
White women (42%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (0%)
Latino men (4%)
Latino women (5%)
All other races (5%)
In which age group are you?
18-29 (18%)
30-44 (24%)
45-64 (34%)
65 or over (24%)
18-24 (10%)
25-29 (8%)
30-39 (16%)
40-49 (17%)
50-64 (26%)
65 or over (24%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)