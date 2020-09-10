Oregon Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Oregon Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 61 Del.61 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner66%
408,315
+ 46 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders20.6%
127,345
+ 15 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren9.6%
59,355
Republican Primary/ 28 Del.28 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner93.7%
361,010
+ 28 Delegates
- REP
Write-ins6.3%
24,247
How Oregon Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Oregon with 52 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 41 percent. In a reliably blue state in presidential elections, the Democratic Party controls the governor’s office and both chambers of the state Legislature.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner54.6%
970,488
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney42.5%
754,175
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner52%
1,002,106
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump40.6%
782,403
More to the story in Oregon 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|148,933
|-3.55%
|-12.34%
|Oregon Claims