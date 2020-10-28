Oregon Senate Election Results 2020

95%
County
- Baker95% in
- Benton92.5% in
- Clackamas79.1% in
- Clatsop95% in
- Columbia95% in
- Coos95% in
- Crook95% in
- Curry95% in
- Deschutes95% in
- Douglas95% in
- Gilliam95% in
- Grant98.3% in
- Harney95% in
- Hood River95% in
- Jackson95% in
- Jefferson95% in
- Josephine95% in
- Klamath95% in
- Lake94.6% in
- Lane95% in
dem
IncumbentJeff MerkleyMerkley
57.3%
1,255,894
Percent
- 27%
- 67.4%
- 57.5%
- 55.5%
- 45.5%
- 41.3%
- 27.2%
- 42.2%
- 53.2%
- 33.1%
- 32%
- 24.7%
- 24.1%
- 67%
- 47.4%
- 39.1%
- 37.2%
- 31.2%
- 21.3%
- 61.2%
Votes
- 2,618
- 34,637
- 110,893
- 12,428
- 14,076
- 14,666
- 4,046
- 6,136
- 63,512
- 20,341
- 372
- 1,110
- 1,053
- 8,408
- 58,049
- 4,505
- 18,186
- 11,109
- 903
- 130,833
gop
Jo Rae PerkinsPerkins
39%
855,047
Percent
- 70.4%
- 28.4%
- 39.6%
- 40.9%
- 50.4%
- 55.6%
- 70.3%
- 54.7%
- 43.5%
- 63.9%
- 65.5%
- 72.6%
- 73.4%
- 29.7%
- 49.2%
- 58%
- 59.3%
- 65.6%
- 76.5%
- 34.9%
Votes
- 6,831
- 14,592
- 76,400
- 9,169
- 15,610
- 19,757
- 10,454
- 7,950
- 51,938
- 39,316
- 760
- 3,264
- 3,201
- 3,727
- 60,244
- 6,677
- 28,960
- 23,350
- 3,242
- 74,520
lib
Gary DyeDye
1.8%
38,723
Percent
- 1.8%
- 2%
- 1.6%
- 1.8%
- 2.4%
- 1.8%
- 1.6%
- 1.8%
- 1.8%
- 1.9%
- 1.6%
- 2%
- 1.5%
- 1.8%
- 1.8%
- 1.7%
- 1.9%
- 1.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 174
- 1,013
- 3,044
- 405
- 739
- 655
- 237
- 268
- 2,129
- 1,175
- 18
- 89
- 64
- 222
- 2,149
- 197
- 921
- 690
- 61
- 3,728
other
Ibrahim TaherTaher
1.8%
38,368
Percent
- 0.7%
- 2.1%
- 1.4%
- 1.6%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
- 0.8%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 1.5%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 1.5%
- 1.2%
- 0.7%
- 2%
Votes
- 70
- 1,102
- 2,675
- 360
- 490
- 449
- 114
- 168
- 1,679
- 637
- 8
- 27
- 37
- 191
- 1,835
- 124
- 737
- 429
- 29
- 4,322
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
2,142
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 7
- 52
- 183
- 29
- 39
- 21
- 24
- 7
- 120
- 63
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 6
- 110
- 15
- 60
- 28
- 4
- 230
- 95% in
- 92.5% in
- 79.1% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 98.3% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 94.6% in
- 95% in
Oregon Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
Are you:
Male (50%)
Female (50%)
White (85%)
Black (1%)
Hispanic/Latino (9%)
Asian (2%)
Other (4%)
White (85%)
Non-White (15%)
Sex by race
White men (42%)
White women (43%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (0%)
Latino men (4%)
Latino women (5%)
All other races (5%)
In which age group are you?
18-29 (17%)
30-44 (24%)
45-64 (35%)
65 or over (24%)
18-24 (8%)
25-29 (9%)
30-39 (15%)
40-49 (18%)
50-64 (26%)
65 or over (24%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
