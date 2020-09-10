Pennsylvania Election Results 2020

Latest Pennsylvania pollsAll polls
Reuters/Ipsos09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.0%
|49%
|46%
|Not Enough Data
NBC/Marist08/31-09/07
Margin of error: 4.4%
|53%
|44%
|Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac08/28-09/01
Margin of error: 3.0%
|52%
|44%
|Not Enough Data
Monmouth University08/28-08/31
Margin of error: 4.9%
|49%
|45%
08/28-08/31
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|45%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|46%
08/21-08/23
CBS/YouGov08/04-08/07
Margin of error: 3.7%
|49%
|43%
|Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
|50%
|39%
07/18-07/20
Early voting in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent2,025,602
+3,386% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 19Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 14First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Pennsylvania Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 186 Del.186 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner79.3%
1,264,624
+ 151 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders18%
287,834
+ 35 Delegates
- DEM
Tulsi Gabbard2.7%
43,050
Republican Primary/ 88 Del.88 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner92.1%
1,053,616
+ 34 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld6.1%
69,427
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente1.8%
20,456
How Pennsylvania Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Pennsylvania with 49 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 48 percent. Considered a battleground state, Pennsylvania nonetheless had backed Democratic presidential candidates every cycle beginning in 1992 before Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.1%
2,990,274
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney46.7%
2,680,434
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner48.6%
2,970,733
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton47.9%
2,926,441
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Pennsylvania 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|544,260
|-6.62%
|-8.22%
|Pennsylvania Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.