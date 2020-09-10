Pennsylvania Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Reuters/Ipsos09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.0%
49%46%Not Enough Data
NBC/Marist08/31-09/07
Margin of error: 4.4%
53%44%Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac08/28-09/01
Margin of error: 3.0%
52%44%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University08/28-08/31
Margin of error: 4.9%
49%45%
08/28-08/31
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
49%45%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
49%46%
08/21-08/23
CBS/YouGov08/04-08/07
Margin of error: 3.7%
49%43%Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
50%39%
07/18-07/20

Early voting in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent2,025,602

67%
24%
9%9%
DEMGOPOther

+3,386% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Pennsylvania Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 186 Del.186 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    79.3%

    1,264,624

    + 151 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    18%

    287,834

    + 35 Delegates

  • DEM

    Tulsi Gabbard

    2.7%

    43,050

Republican Primary/ 88 Del.88 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    92.1%

    1,053,616

    + 34 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    6.1%

    69,427

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    1.8%

    20,456

How Pennsylvania Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Pennsylvania with 49 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 48 percent. Considered a battleground state, Pennsylvania nonetheless had backed Democratic presidential candidates every cycle beginning in 1992 before Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.1%

    2,990,274

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    46.7%

    2,680,434

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats48%Men: Republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats56%Women: Republicans43%
White
White: Democrats42%White: Republicans57%
Black
Black: Democrats93%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats80%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans18%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats41%College Graduate: Republicans57%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats57%No College Degree: Republicans42%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    48.6%

    2,970,733

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    47.9%

    2,926,441

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicans42%
White
White: Democrats40%White: Republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans7%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats74%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans22%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats46%College Graduate: Republicans50%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: Republicans52%

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

