Rhode Island Presidential Election Results 2020

Municipality
- Barrington95% in
- Bristol94.4% in
- Burrillville95% in
- Central Falls84.5% in
- Charlestown95% in
- Coventry95% in
- Cranston95% in
- Cumberland95% in
- East Greenwich95% in
- East Providence95% in
- Exeter95% in
- Foster95% in
- Glocester95% in
- Hopkinton95% in
- Jamestown95% in
- Johnston95% in
- Lincoln95% in
- Little Compton95% in
- Middletown95% in
- Narragansett95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
59.4%
297,073
Percent
- 71.7%
- 58.6%
- 40.2%
- 71.8%
- 55.8%
- 45.6%
- 56%
- 55.4%
- 60.7%
- 63.9%
- 48.1%
- 42.4%
- 43%
- 47.4%
- 68.8%
- 44.8%
- 52.3%
- 60.4%
- 64.3%
- 59.2%
Votes
- 7,513
- 6,606
- 3,371
- 2,879
- 2,845
- 8,882
- 22,205
- 10,649
- 5,057
- 14,394
- 1,910
- 1,183
- 2,558
- 2,227
- 2,731
- 6,689
- 6,445
- 1,491
- 5,351
- 5,210
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
39.2%
195,997
Percent
- 26.8%
- 39.8%
- 57.9%
- 26.5%
- 42.6%
- 52.8%
- 42.8%
- 43.1%
- 37.8%
- 34.6%
- 50.1%
- 55.9%
- 55.6%
- 50.5%
- 29.8%
- 54.3%
- 46.2%
- 38%
- 34%
- 39.8%
Votes
- 2,812
- 4,486
- 4,865
- 1,063
- 2,174
- 10,285
- 16,952
- 8,274
- 3,150
- 7,788
- 1,989
- 1,558
- 3,310
- 2,373
- 1,185
- 8,104
- 5,698
- 938
- 2,827
- 3,506
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
4,891
Percent
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1.5%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.1%
- 1%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 110
- 136
- 125
- 24
- 59
- 227
- 298
- 202
- 102
- 196
- 54
- 32
- 62
- 71
- 42
- 85
- 126
- 26
- 109
- 56
other
Rocky De La FuenteFuente
0.2%
894
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 13
- 17
- 13
- 10
- 9
- 38
- 68
- 35
- 9
- 56
- 9
- 10
- 10
- 12
- 1
- 24
- 28
- 1
- 12
- 14
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0.2%
801
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 12
- 18
- 15
- 26
- 9
- 21
- 64
- 18
- 5
- 48
- 4
- 2
- 6
- 6
- 10
- 14
- 11
- 5
- 9
- 9
other
Brian CarrollCarroll
0.1%
734
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
Votes
- 14
- 14
- 7
- 7
- 4
- 35
- 44
- 27
- 8
- 44
- 8
- 4
- 8
- 8
- 3
- 16
- 19
- 7
- 13
- 4
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 13
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)