Rhode Island Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 11 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 4Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 14First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Rhode Island Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 26 Del.26 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner76.7%
79,728
+ 25 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders14.9%
15,525
+ 1 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren4.3%
4,479
Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner87.1%
19,176
+ 19 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld5.5%
1,214
- REP
Uncommitted4.9%
1,069
How Rhode Island Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 40 percent. Considered a reliably blue state, Rhode Island has only voted for the Republican presidential candidate a handful of times in the last 100 years, most recently in 1984.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner62.9%
279,677
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney35.4%
157,204
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner55.5%
252,525
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump39.7%
180,543
More to the story in Rhode Island 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|46,302
|+3.29%
|-9.38%
|Rhode Island Claims