Rhode Island Election Results 2020

You have 11 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

  • Oct. 4Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 14First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Rhode Island Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 26 Del.26 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    76.7%

    79,728

    + 25 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    14.9%

    15,525

    + 1 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    4.3%

    4,479

Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    87.1%

    19,176

    + 19 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    5.5%

    1,214

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    4.9%

    1,069

How Rhode Island Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 40 percent. Considered a reliably blue state, Rhode Island has only voted for the Republican presidential candidate a handful of times in the last 100 years, most recently in 1984.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    62.9%

    279,677

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    35.4%

    157,204

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    55.5%

    252,525

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    39.7%

    180,543

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
46,302+3.29%
-9.38%
Rhode Island Claims

