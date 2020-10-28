President
Last update 4:56 PM ET

Rhode Island Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Reed
92% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 40,366

Providence
92%
expected
vote in
County
  • Barrington93.9% in
  • Bristol90.9% in
  • Burrillville95% in
  • Central Falls72.9% in
  • Charlestown95% in
  • Coventry95% in
  • Cranston92.9% in
  • Cumberland95% in
  • East Greenwich95% in
  • East Providence94.3% in
  • Exeter95% in
  • Foster94.2% in
  • Glocester95% in
  • Hopkinton95% in
  • Jamestown95% in
  • Johnston92.1% in
  • Lincoln93.7% in
  • Little Compton95% in
  • Middletown93.6% in
  • Narragansett94.8% in
Incumbent
Jack ReedReed
66.3%
317,813
Percent
  • 74%
  • 67.1%
  • 47.2%
  • 81.6%
  • 60.8%
  • 54.1%
  • 64.5%
  • 62%
  • 64.2%
  • 71%
  • 54.3%
  • 48.3%
  • 49.1%
  • 54.2%
  • 74.2%
  • 56.7%
  • 61.1%
  • 64.9%
  • 70.3%
  • 65.8%
Votes
  • 7,598
  • 7,283
  • 3,810
  • 2,820
  • 2,980
  • 10,201
  • 24,684
  • 11,406
  • 5,266
  • 15,300
  • 2,098
  • 1,291
  • 2,826
  • 2,447
  • 2,883
  • 8,103
  • 7,322
  • 1,561
  • 5,564
  • 5,644
Allen WatersWaters
33.7%
161,821
Percent
  • 26%
  • 32.9%
  • 52.8%
  • 18.4%
  • 39.2%
  • 45.9%
  • 35.5%
  • 38%
  • 35.8%
  • 29%
  • 45.7%
  • 51.7%
  • 50.9%
  • 45.8%
  • 25.8%
  • 43.3%
  • 38.9%
  • 35.1%
  • 29.7%
  • 34.2%
Votes
  • 2,664
  • 3,577
  • 4,270
  • 638
  • 1,918
  • 8,655
  • 13,612
  • 6,979
  • 2,935
  • 6,258
  • 1,766
  • 1,382
  • 2,931
  • 2,064
  • 1,005
  • 6,176
  • 4,655
  • 844
  • 2,355
  • 2,930
92%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 93.9% in
  • 90.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 72.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.3% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.1% in
  • 93.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 93.6% in
  • 94.8% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

