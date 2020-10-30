11:05 PM ET
President
00
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner

LATEST POLLS

Tracking the state of the presidential race

Senate
3530
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
00
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
11:05 PM ET
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 6:05 PM ET

U.S. Senate Election Results 2020

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber heading into the election. Democrats, depending on the outcome of the presidential race, need a net gain of three to four seats in order to retake control.

en español

51 seats needed for control
35
35 Uncalled Races
30
DEM(2 IND caucusing with Dems)
GOP
35 not up for election
30 not up for election
Races to watch
% in
Alabama
AL0% in
  • D. Jones
    0%
    0
  • T. Tuberville
    0%
    0
0% in
Arizona
AZ0% in
  • M. Kelly
    0%
    0
  • M. McSally
    0%
    0
0% in
Colorado
CO0% in
  • J. Hickenlooper
    0%
    0
  • C. Gardner
    0%
    0
0% in
Georgia
GA0% in
  • J. Ossoff
    0%
    0
  • D. Perdue
    0%
    0
0% in
Iowa
IA0% in
  • T. Greenfield
    0%
    0
  • J. Ernst
    0%
    0
0% in
Kentucky
KY0% in
  • A. McGrath
    0%
    0
  • M. McConnell
    0%
    0
0% in
Maine
ME0% in
  • S. Gideon
    0%
    0
  • S. Collins
    0%
    0
0% in
Mississippi
MS0% in
  • M. Espy
    0%
    0
  • C. Hyde-Smith
    0%
    0
0% in
North Carolina
NC0% in
  • C. Cunningham
    0%
    0
  • T. Tillis
    0%
    0
0% in
South Carolina
SC0% in
  • J. Harrison
    0%
    0
  • L. Graham
    0%
    0
0% in
Texas
TX0% in
  • M. Hegar
    0%
    0
  • J. Cornyn
    0%
    0
0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results