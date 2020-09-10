South Carolina Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest South Carolina polls

Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 3.2%
45%51%
09/10-09/14
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 4.0%
44%49%Not Enough Data

Plan your vote

You have 31 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

South Carolina Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    48.6%

    262,336

    + 39 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    19.8%

    106,605

    + 15 Delegates

  • DEM

    Tom Steyer

    11.3%

    61,140

Republican Primary/ 50 Del.50 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

  • The Republican primary in undefined was cancelled and delegates have not yet been awarded.

Full Primary Results

How South Carolina Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 41 percent. A reliably red state, South Carolina last voted for a Democrat for president in 1976, when it backed Jimmy Carter.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    54.6%

    1,071,645

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    44.1%

    865,941

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    54.9%

    1,155,389

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    40.7%

    855,373

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats35%Men: Republicans59%
Women
Women: Democrats45%Women: Republicans51%
White
White: Democrats24%White: Republicans70%
Black
Black: Democrats94%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats43%College Graduate: Republicans52%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats36%No College Degree: Republicans58%

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
95,996-16.83%
-40.38%
South Carolina Claims

2020 State election results