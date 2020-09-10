South Carolina Election Results 2020

Latest South Carolina pollsAll polls
Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 3.2%
|45%
|51%
09/10-09/14
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 4.0%
|44%
|49%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 31 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 24Deadline to register online
- Oct. 30Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
South Carolina Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner48.6%
262,336
+ 39 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders19.8%
106,605
+ 15 Delegates
- DEM
Tom Steyer11.3%
61,140
Republican Primary/ 50 Del.50 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
The Republican primary in undefined was cancelled and delegates have not yet been awarded.
How South Carolina Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 41 percent. A reliably red state, South Carolina last voted for a Democrat for president in 1976, when it backed Jimmy Carter.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner54.6%
1,071,645
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama44.1%
865,941
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner54.9%
1,155,389
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton40.7%
855,373
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in South Carolina 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|95,996
|-16.83%
|-40.38%
|South Carolina Claims