South Dakota Election Results 2020

Early voting in South Dakota
In South Dakota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent117,362
You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 19Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 2Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 18First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
South Dakota Primary election results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner77.5%
40,800
+ 13 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders22.5%
11,861
+ 3 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 29 Delegates
How South Dakota Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 62 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton trailed with 32 percent. The last Democratic candidate to win the deeply red state was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner57.9%
210,610
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama39.9%
145,039
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner61.5%
227,721
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton31.7%
117,458
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|6,511
|-28.96%
|-27.24%
|South Dakota Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.