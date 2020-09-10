South Dakota Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in South Dakota

In South Dakota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent117,362

34%
47%
18%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

South Dakota Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 16 Del.16 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    77.5%

    40,800

    + 13 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    22.5%

    11,861

    + 3 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 29 Delegates

How South Dakota Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 62 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton trailed with 32 percent. The last Democratic candidate to win the deeply red state was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    57.9%

    210,610

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    39.9%

    145,039

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    61.5%

    227,721

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    31.7%

    117,458

More to the story in South Dakota 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
6,511-28.96%
-27.24%
South Dakota Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

