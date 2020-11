IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last update 4:56 PM ET Tennessee House Election Results 2020 Polls close at 8:00 PM ET Winner 2 DEM seats Winner 7 GOP seats Memphis Nashville Knoxville % expected vote in House

district % in % expected vote in House 1 H 1 99 % in D. Harshbarger 74.8 % 227,838

B. Walsingham 22.4 % 68,211 Show more candidates 99 % in House 2 H 2 99 % in T. Burchett INCUMBENT 67.7 % 238,447