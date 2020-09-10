Tennessee Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 14First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 29Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Tennessee Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 64 Del.64 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner41.7%
215,390
+ 38 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders25%
129,168
+ 22 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg15.4%
79,789
+ 3 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 58 Del.58 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner96.4%
384,266
+ 58 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted1.5%
5,948
- REP
Joe Walsh1%
4,178
How Tennessee Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 35 percent. The last Democratic candidate to win the deeply red state was Bill Clinton in both 1992 and 1996.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner59.5%
1,462,330
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama39.1%
960,709
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner61.1%
1,522,925
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton34.9%
870,695
More to the story in Tennessee 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|171,486
|-11.11%
|-21.70%
|Tennessee Claims