Tennessee Election Results 2020

Tennessee Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 64 Del.64 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    41.7%

    215,390

    + 38 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    25%

    129,168

    + 22 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    15.4%

    79,789

    + 3 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 58 Del.58 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    96.4%

    384,266

    + 58 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    1.5%

    5,948

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    1%

    4,178

How Tennessee Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 35 percent. The last Democratic candidate to win the deeply red state was Bill Clinton in both 1992 and 1996.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    59.5%

    1,462,330

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    39.1%

    960,709

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    61.1%

    1,522,925

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    34.9%

    870,695

More to the story in Tennessee 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
171,486-11.11%
-21.70%
Tennessee Claims

2020 State election results