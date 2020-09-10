Texas Election Results 2020

CBS/YouGov09/15-09/18
Margin of error: 3.5%
46%48%
09/15-09/18
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
47%48%
08/21-08/30
YouGov/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation08/04-08/13
Margin of error: N/A
41%48%Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac07/16-07/20
Margin of error: 3.3%
45%44%
07/16-07/20
Fox News06/20-06/23
Margin of error: 3.0%
45%44%Not Enough Data
UT/Texas Tribune04/10-04/19
Margin of error: 2.8%
44%49%Not Enough Data

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

  • You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
  • You cannot register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Texas Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 228 Del.228 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    34.6%

    725,562

    + 114 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    29.9%

    626,339

    + 99 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    14.4%

    300,608

    + 10 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 155 Del.155 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    94.1%

    1,898,664

    + 117 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    3.6%

    71,803

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    0.8%

    15,824

How Texas Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Texas with 53 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 43 percent. Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, has remained a safely red state since the 1980 presidential election, though there are some signs of a political shift due to changing demographics as well as other factors.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    57.2%

    4,569,843

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    41.4%

    3,308,124

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    52.5%

    4,685,047

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    43.5%

    3,877,868

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats37%Men: Republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: Republicans47%
White
White: Democrats26%White: Republicans69%
Black
Black: Democrats84%Black: Republicans11%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans34%
Asian
Asian: Democrats72%Asian: Republicans26%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats41%College Graduate: Republicans53%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: Republicans53%

More to the story in Texas 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
985,958-5.48%
-10.51%
Texas Claims

