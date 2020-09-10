Texas Election Results 2020

Latest Texas pollsAll polls
CBS/YouGov09/15-09/18
Margin of error: 3.5%
|46%
|48%
09/15-09/18
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|47%
|48%
08/21-08/30
YouGov/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation08/04-08/13
Margin of error: N/A
|41%
|48%
|Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac07/16-07/20
Margin of error: 3.3%
|45%
|44%
07/16-07/20
Fox News06/20-06/23
Margin of error: 3.0%
|45%
|44%
|Not Enough Data
UT/Texas Tribune04/10-04/19
Margin of error: 2.8%
|44%
|49%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 23Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 13First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Texas Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 228 Del.228 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner34.6%
725,562
+ 114 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders29.9%
626,339
+ 99 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg14.4%
300,608
+ 10 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 155 Del.155 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner94.1%
1,898,664
+ 117 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted3.6%
71,803
- REP
Bill Weld0.8%
15,824
How Texas Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Texas with 53 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 43 percent. Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, has remained a safely red state since the 1980 presidential election, though there are some signs of a political shift due to changing demographics as well as other factors.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner57.2%
4,569,843
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama41.4%
3,308,124
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner52.5%
4,685,047
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton43.5%
3,877,868
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Texas 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|985,958
|-5.48%
|-10.51%
|Texas Claims