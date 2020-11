IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last update 4:57 PM ET Utah House Election Results 2020 Polls close at 10:00 PM ET Winner 3 GOP seats 1 uncalled seat Salt Lake City % expected vote in House

district % in % expected vote in House 1 H 1 77 % in B. Moore 68.2 % 172,656

D. Parry 31.8 % 80,506 Show more candidates 77 % in House 2 H 2 85 % in C. Stewart INCUMBENT 61.9 % 176,042

K. Weston 34.1 % 97,002 Show more candidates 85 % in House 3 H 3 79 % in J. Curtis INCUMBENT 68.5 % 184,952

D. Thorpe 27.5 % 74,107 Show more candidates 79 % in House 4 H 4 73 % in B. McAdams INCUMBENT 48.2 % 116,692

B. Owens 47.1 % 114,040 Show more candidates 73 % in