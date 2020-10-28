Utah Presidential Election Results 2020

6
Electoral
Votes
Votes
80%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Beaver95% in
- Box Elder73.3% in
- Cache89.8% in
- Carbon94% in
- Daggett95% in
- Davis84.3% in
- Duchesne95% in
- Emery91.7% in
- Garfield95% in
- Grand94% in
- Iron92% in
- Juab95% in
- Kane93.5% in
- Millard79% in
- Morgan95% in
- Piute94.4% in
- Rich95% in
- Salt Lake68% in
- San Juan81.6% in
- Sanpete95% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
58.3%
630,987
Percent
- 86.8%
- 78.2%
- 65.6%
- 70.9%
- 80.2%
- 59.9%
- 88%
- 86.5%
- 78.9%
- 43.1%
- 75.6%
- 86.3%
- 71.8%
- 87.3%
- 79.3%
- 88.7%
- 84.7%
- 40.6%
- 50.2%
- 82.7%
Votes
- 2,618
- 13,337
- 32,080
- 6,255
- 473
- 82,491
- 7,016
- 4,166
- 2,149
- 2,168
- 14,474
- 5,069
- 2,777
- 4,267
- 4,957
- 773
- 1,118
- 136,508
- 2,634
- 9,961
dem
Joe BidenBiden
38%
411,853
Percent
- 11.7%
- 18.7%
- 29.6%
- 26.1%
- 17.8%
- 35.7%
- 9.7%
- 11.8%
- 18.8%
- 54.4%
- 21.1%
- 10.9%
- 26%
- 10.8%
- 16.9%
- 9.9%
- 13.5%
- 56.5%
- 46.7%
- 14.3%
Votes
- 352
- 3,186
- 14,476
- 2,306
- 105
- 49,128
- 773
- 566
- 513
- 2,733
- 4,033
- 638
- 1,005
- 529
- 1,060
- 86
- 178
- 189,774
- 2,451
- 1,724
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.2%
23,440
Percent
- 0.8%
- 1.9%
- 3%
- 1.6%
- 1.2%
- 2.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 2.1%
- 1.5%
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
- 2.5%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 1.7%
- 1.3%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 23
- 320
- 1,461
- 138
- 7
- 3,615
- 95
- 45
- 37
- 61
- 397
- 89
- 47
- 42
- 155
- 7
- 14
- 5,589
- 68
- 205
other
Kanye WestWest
0.4%
4,523
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 7
- 64
- 190
- 42
- 2
- 763
- 14
- 15
- 2
- 18
- 67
- 12
- 13
- 10
- 33
- 3
- 3
- 1,295
- 31
- 37
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.3%
3,732
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 4
- 77
- 305
- 21
- 2
- 639
- 21
- 4
- 3
- 5
- 63
- 16
- 15
- 23
- 21
- 1
- 2
- 819
- 16
- 48
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
3,019
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 5
- 26
- 184
- 17
- 0
- 421
- 9
- 8
- 11
- 22
- 53
- 5
- 7
- 4
- 13
- 0
- 2
- 1,082
- 10
- 18
other
Brock PiercePierce
0.1%
1,604
Percent
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 1
- 20
- 81
- 22
- 1
- 284
- 6
- 6
- 3
- 13
- 32
- 3
- 3
- 7
- 10
- 0
- 1
- 431
- 12
- 19
other
Joe McHughMcHugh
0.1%
1,430
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 2
- 22
- 81
- 18
- 0
- 254
- 3
- 4
- 3
- 6
- 20
- 4
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 0
- 2
- 371
- 18
- 20
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
1,227
Percent
- 0%
- 0.9%
- 1.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.6%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 0
- 137
- 570
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 34
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 38
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2,453
- 0
- 94
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0.1%
698
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 3
- 11
- 51
- 3
- 0
- 94
- 3
- 2
- 1
- 1
- 17
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 283
- 3
- 7
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)