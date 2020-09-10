Utah Election Results 2020

Key dates

  • Oct. 23Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
  • Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Utah Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    36.1%

    79,725

    + 17 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    18.4%

    40,672

    + 7 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    16.2%

    35,727

    + 3 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    87.8%

    302,708

    + 40 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    6.9%

    23,650

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    2.2%

    7,508

How Utah Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 46 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. Evan McMullin, a “Never Trump” Republican and Mormon who mounted a third-party bid, garnered a significant 21 percent. A Republican stronghold, in part thanks to its sizable Mormon population, Utah last voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 1964 when it backed for Lyndon B. Johnson.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    72.8%

    740,600

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    24.8%

    251,813

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    45.5%

    515,231

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    27.5%

    310,676

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats24%Men: Republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats32%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats23%White: Republicans48%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats62%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans24%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats25%College Graduate: Republicans39%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats27%No College Degree: Republicans52%

More to the story in Utah 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
30,828-11.36%
-40.61%
Utah Claims

