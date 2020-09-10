Utah Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 30 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 23Deadline to register online
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Utah Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner36.1%
79,725
+ 17 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden18.4%
40,672
+ 7 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren16.2%
35,727
+ 3 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner87.8%
302,708
+ 40 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld6.9%
23,650
- REP
Joe Walsh2.2%
7,508
How Utah Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 46 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. Evan McMullin, a “Never Trump” Republican and Mormon who mounted a third-party bid, garnered a significant 21 percent. A Republican stronghold, in part thanks to its sizable Mormon population, Utah last voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 1964 when it backed for Lyndon B. Johnson.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner72.8%
740,600
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama24.8%
251,813
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner45.5%
515,231
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton27.5%
310,676
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Utah 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|30,828
|-11.36%
|-40.61%
|Utah Claims