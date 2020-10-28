Vermont Governor Election Results 2020

98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Addison95% in
- Albany95% in
- Alburgh95% in
- Andover95% in
- Arlington95% in
- Athens95% in
- Bakersfield95% in
- Baltimore95% in
- Barnard95% in
- Barnet95% in
- Barre95% in
- Barre Town95% in
- Barton95% in
- Belvidere95% in
- Bennington95% in
- Benson95% in
- Berkshire95% in
- Berlin95% in
- Bethel95% in
- Bloomfield95% in
gop
IncumbentPhil ScottScott
68.4%
248,183
Percent
- 78.9%
- 73.3%
- 76.4%
- 68.3%
- 63.2%
- 61%
- 77.4%
- 72.7%
- 67.3%
- 71.3%
- 74.2%
- 84%
- 73.3%
- 79%
- 54.9%
- 71.5%
- 77.4%
- 76.6%
- 68%
- 71.3%
Votes
- 680
- 393
- 817
- 244
- 922
- 128
- 539
- 101
- 447
- 769
- 2,799
- 3,997
- 931
- 139
- 3,784
- 414
- 549
- 1,176
- 771
- 92
dem
David ZuckermanZuckerman
27.3%
99,134
Percent
- 16.8%
- 19.8%
- 18.2%
- 26.1%
- 26.4%
- 31.9%
- 18.4%
- 20.1%
- 29.8%
- 23.6%
- 22%
- 12.4%
- 20.2%
- 15.9%
- 31.3%
- 17.1%
- 15.1%
- 20.6%
- 27.9%
- 22.5%
Votes
- 145
- 106
- 195
- 93
- 385
- 67
- 128
- 28
- 198
- 254
- 829
- 590
- 257
- 28
- 2,157
- 99
- 107
- 316
- 316
- 29
ind
Kevin HoytHoyt
1.3%
4,563
Percent
- 0.8%
- 2.2%
- 0.9%
- 2.8%
- 5.3%
- 2.9%
- 1.1%
- 0.7%
- 0.2%
- 1.3%
- 1%
- 1.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 9.1%
- 2.8%
- 1.8%
- 0.5%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 7
- 12
- 10
- 10
- 78
- 6
- 8
- 1
- 1
- 14
- 37
- 68
- 11
- 1
- 627
- 16
- 13
- 8
- 14
- 1
other
Emily PeytonPeyton
1%
3,499
Percent
- 0.9%
- 1.7%
- 1.1%
- 1.1%
- 0.5%
- 3.8%
- 1.1%
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 0.8%
- 0.8%
- 1.6%
Votes
- 8
- 9
- 12
- 4
- 7
- 8
- 8
- 1
- 8
- 8
- 45
- 30
- 12
- 2
- 89
- 7
- 10
- 13
- 9
- 2
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.5%
1,848
Percent
- 0.6%
- 1.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 2.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 1.8%
- 1.1%
- 0.4%
- 4.5%
- 1.1%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 1.6%
Votes
- 5
- 7
- 3
- 1
- 3
- 0
- 3
- 4
- 2
- 10
- 12
- 26
- 23
- 2
- 26
- 26
- 8
- 7
- 6
- 2
ind
Erynn WhitneyWhitney
0.5%
1,776
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 3.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 1.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 1.9%
- 1.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 7
- 1
- 4
- 3
- 54
- 1
- 2
- 2
- 6
- 8
- 14
- 13
- 5
- 0
- 134
- 8
- 4
- 4
- 6
- 1
ind
Wayne BilladoBillado
0.4%
1,426
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 2.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 1.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 1.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
- 0%
Votes
- 2
- 3
- 22
- 1
- 3
- 0
- 5
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 13
- 8
- 7
- 2
- 29
- 2
- 9
- 5
- 8
- 0
ind
Michael DeVostDeVost
0.3%
1,159
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 1.8%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 1
- 5
- 3
- 1
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 7
- 8
- 5
- 23
- 1
- 28
- 2
- 7
- 2
- 0
- 1
other
Charly DickersonDickerson
0.3%
1,036
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 7
- 0
- 3
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 2
- 1
- 1
- 7
- 15
- 20
- 1
- 1
- 23
- 5
- 2
- 5
- 3
- 1
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)