Vermont Presidential Election Results 2020

3
Electoral
Votes
Votes
95%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Addison95% in
- Albany95% in
- Alburgh95% in
- Andover95% in
- Arlington95% in
- Athens95% in
- Bakersfield95% in
- Baltimore95% in
- Barnard95% in
- Barnet95% in
- Barre95% in
- Barre Town95% in
- Barton95% in
- Belvidere95% in
- Bennington95% in
- Benson95% in
- Berkshire95% in
- Berlin95% in
- Bethel95% in
- Bloomfield95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
64.9%
227,230
Percent
- 51.1%
- 53%
- 51%
- 59.2%
- 62.4%
- 56.1%
- 56.8%
- 44.1%
- 69.5%
- 57%
- 62.5%
- 52.7%
- 53%
- 44.9%
- 61.6%
- 44.3%
- 39.8%
- 62.6%
- 63.5%
- 42.3%
Votes
- 445
- 286
- 550
- 216
- 929
- 120
- 395
- 63
- 465
- 624
- 2,380
- 2,512
- 687
- 79
- 4,369
- 258
- 284
- 960
- 728
- 55
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
31.7%
111,131
Percent
- 43.6%
- 43.5%
- 46.2%
- 36.2%
- 34.3%
- 39.3%
- 39.1%
- 50.3%
- 26.5%
- 39.9%
- 34.1%
- 43.9%
- 44%
- 52.8%
- 34.9%
- 52.3%
- 56.3%
- 33.9%
- 33.2%
- 56.2%
Votes
- 379
- 235
- 499
- 132
- 511
- 84
- 272
- 72
- 177
- 437
- 1,298
- 2,093
- 570
- 93
- 2,473
- 305
- 402
- 520
- 381
- 73
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
3,474
Percent
- 1.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 0.5%
- 1.3%
- 2.1%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 0.9%
- 0.9%
- 1.3%
- 1.2%
- 1.3%
- 0%
Votes
- 15
- 4
- 10
- 5
- 21
- 1
- 9
- 3
- 5
- 6
- 38
- 57
- 10
- 2
- 63
- 5
- 9
- 19
- 15
- 0
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.6%
2,188
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0%
Votes
- 4
- 3
- 5
- 3
- 6
- 0
- 3
- 0
- 8
- 9
- 9
- 14
- 3
- 1
- 35
- 2
- 6
- 10
- 6
- 0
ind
Kanye WestWest
0.4%
1,324
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.6%
- 2.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
Votes
- 6
- 0
- 4
- 2
- 3
- 0
- 4
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 19
- 25
- 4
- 0
- 31
- 1
- 5
- 5
- 2
- 0
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
1,170
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 1.4%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0%
Votes
- 2
- 2
- 3
- 0
- 3
- 3
- 2
- 0
- 6
- 8
- 18
- 15
- 3
- 0
- 35
- 1
- 0
- 4
- 4
- 0
other
Brooke PaigePaige
0.3%
1,134
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 1%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 5
- 5
- 4
- 0
- 6
- 2
- 5
- 0
- 3
- 4
- 13
- 17
- 2
- 0
- 22
- 6
- 2
- 6
- 6
- 1
ind
Christopher LaFontaineLaFontaine
0.2%
838
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.9%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0%
Votes
- 4
- 2
- 2
- 1
- 7
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 2
- 2
- 11
- 18
- 5
- 1
- 24
- 0
- 2
- 4
- 3
- 0
ind
Richard DuncanDuncan
0.1%
210
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 3
- 2
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
other
Brian CarrollCarroll
0.1%
207
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 1.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 1
- 2
- 0
- 6
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.1%
203
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 3
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
other
Alyson KennedyKennedy
0.1%
186
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.5%
- 0%
- 0.7%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 3
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 8
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0%
136
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 3
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
other
Gary SwingSwing
0%
135
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.5%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
other
Phil CollinsCollins
0%
129
Percent
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 2
- 2
- 0
- 5
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
other
Keith McCormicMcCormic
0%
127
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0%
93
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 3
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
other
Jerome SegalSegal
0%
62
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
other
Blake HuberHuber
0%
57
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
ind
Kyle KopitkeKopitke
0%
57
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
95%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)