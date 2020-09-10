Vermont Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 41 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Nov. 3Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Vermont Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 16 Del.16 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner50.7%
79,921
+ 11 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden22%
34,669
+ 5 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren12.5%
19,785
Republican Primary/ 17 Del.17 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner87.6%
33,984
+ 17 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld10.2%
3,971
- REP
Write-ins1.2%
480
How Vermont Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 33 percent. Since 1992, Vermont has been a reliably blue state in presidential elections.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner67%
199,239
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney31.2%
92,698
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner61.1%
178,573
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump32.6%
95,369
More to the story in Vermont 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|24,872
|-2.75%
|-16.99%
|Vermont Claims