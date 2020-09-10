Vermont Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

You have 41 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Nov. 3Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Sep. 19First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Vermont Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 16 Del.16 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    50.7%

    79,921

    + 11 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    22%

    34,669

    + 5 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    12.5%

    19,785

Republican Primary/ 17 Del.17 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    87.6%

    33,984

    + 17 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    10.2%

    3,971

  • REP

    Write-ins

    1.2%

    480

How Vermont Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 33 percent. Since 1992, Vermont has been a reliably blue state in presidential elections.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    67%

    199,239

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    31.2%

    92,698

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats60%Men: Republicans38%
Women
Women: Democrats73%Women: Republicans26%
White
White: Democrats66%White: Republicans33%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats67%College Graduate: Republicans32%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats60%No College Degree: Republicans39%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    61.1%

    178,573

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    32.6%

    95,369

More to the story in Vermont 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
24,872-2.75%
-16.99%
Vermont Claims

