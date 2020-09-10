Virginia Election Results 2020

Latest Virginia pollsAll polls
Morning Consult07/17-07/26
Margin of error: 2.9%
|52%
|41%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Virginia
In Virginia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent881,545
+899% from this time in 2016
Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned37,600
+16,686% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Oct. 23Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 18First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Virginia Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 99 Del.99 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner53.3%
705,501
+ 67 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders23.1%
306,388
+ 31 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren10.8%
142,546
+ 1 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 48 Del.48 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
The Republican primary in undefined was cancelled and delegates have not yet been awarded.
How Virginia Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Virginia with 50 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 45 percent. Virginia has a history as a battleground state, but has voted for the Democratic candidate in the last three presidential election cycles.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner51.3%
1,971,820
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney47.4%
1,822,522
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner50.2%
1,981,473
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump44.8%
1,769,443
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Virginia 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|200,017
|-8.03%
|-24.59%
|Virginia Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.