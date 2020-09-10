Virginia Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Virginia polls

Morning Consult07/17-07/26
Margin of error: 2.9%
52%41%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Virginia

In Virginia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent881,545

57%
29%
14%
DEMGOPOther

+899% from this time in 2016

20162020

Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned37,600

4%4%
96%
Mail-inIn-person

+16,686% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Virginia Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 99 Del.99 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    53.3%

    705,501

    + 67 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    23.1%

    306,388

    + 31 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    10.8%

    142,546

    + 1 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 48 Del.48 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

  • The Republican primary in undefined was cancelled and delegates have not yet been awarded.

Full Primary Results

How Virginia Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Virginia with 50 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 45 percent. Virginia has a history as a battleground state, but has voted for the Democratic candidate in the last three presidential election cycles.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    51.3%

    1,971,820

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    47.4%

    1,822,522

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats47%Men: Republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: Republicans45%
White
White: Democrats37%White: Republicans61%
Black
Black: Democrats93%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats64%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans33%
Asian
Asian: Democrats66%Asian: Republicans32%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats48%College Graduate: Republicans50%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats49%No College Degree: Republicans50%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    50.2%

    1,981,473

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    44.8%

    1,769,443

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: Republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats56%Women: Republicans39%
White
White: Democrats35%White: Republicans59%
Black
Black: Democrats88%Black: Republicans9%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats65%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans30%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats51%College Graduate: Republicans44%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: Republicans51%

More to the story in Virginia 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
200,017-8.03%
-24.59%
Virginia Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

