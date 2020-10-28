President
Last update 4:58 PM ET

Washington Governor Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Inslee
92% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 573,441

WApresidenthousegovernor
SeattleSpokaneTacoma
92%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams63% in
  • Asotin83.2% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Chelan85.8% in
  • Clallam92.9% in
  • Clark95% in
  • Columbia91.9% in
  • Cowlitz95% in
  • Douglas95% in
  • Ferry95% in
  • Franklin95% in
  • Garfield95% in
  • Grant78% in
  • Grays Harbor87.3% in
  • Island95% in
  • Jefferson94.1% in
  • King95% in
  • Kitsap95% in
  • Kittitas95% in
  • Klickitat88% in
dem
Incumbent
Jay InsleeInslee
58.6%
2,067,071
Percent
  • 27.7%
  • 35.6%
  • 36.6%
  • 43.7%
  • 51.5%
  • 53.3%
  • 26.4%
  • 37.7%
  • 34.1%
  • 30.6%
  • 38.9%
  • 23.7%
  • 30.1%
  • 46.5%
  • 53.3%
  • 70.3%
  • 75.4%
  • 57.5%
  • 42.1%
  • 44.1%
Votes
  • 962
  • 3,378
  • 32,465
  • 14,406
  • 21,713
  • 123,967
  • 629
  • 20,904
  • 6,218
  • 1,282
  • 11,646
  • 346
  • 7,670
  • 13,380
  • 26,606
  • 15,420
  • 824,012
  • 82,575
  • 8,800
  • 4,810
gop
Loren CulpCulp
41.4%
1,459,080
Percent
  • 72.3%
  • 64.1%
  • 63.4%
  • 55.9%
  • 48.5%
  • 46.7%
  • 73.6%
  • 62.3%
  • 65.9%
  • 68.8%
  • 61.1%
  • 76.3%
  • 69.9%
  • 53.3%
  • 46.7%
  • 29.7%
  • 24.6%
  • 42.5%
  • 57.9%
  • 55.9%
Votes
  • 2,511
  • 6,076
  • 56,154
  • 18,409
  • 20,444
  • 108,573
  • 1,758
  • 34,498
  • 12,006
  • 2,881
  • 18,307
  • 1,111
  • 17,770
  • 15,346
  • 23,265
  • 6,529
  • 269,108
  • 61,016
  • 12,081
  • 6,093
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
408
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 22
  • 273
  • 134
  • 63
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 23
  • 80
  • 10
  • 55
  • 71
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
92%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 63% in
  • 83.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 85.8% in
  • 92.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 91.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 78% in
  • 87.3% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.1% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 88% in

Washington Governor exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Inslee
  • Culp
Are you:
Male (48%)
43%
56%
Female (52%)
64%
35%
White (75%)
58%
42%
Black (3%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (8%)
Not enough data
Asian (3%)
Not enough data
Other (10%)
Not enough data
White (75%)
58%
42%
Non-White (25%)
46%
52%
Sex by race
White men (34%)
46%
53%
White women (42%)
68%
32%
Black men (2%)
Not enough data
Black women (2%)
Not enough data
Latino men (4%)
Not enough data
Latino women (4%)
Not enough data
All other races (13%)
Not enough data
In which age group are you?
18-29 (16%)
Not enough data
30-44 (24%)
51%
49%
45-64 (37%)
50%
49%
65 or over (23%)
57%
43%
18-24 (7%)
Not enough data
25-29 (8%)
Not enough data
30-39 (17%)
Not enough data
40-49 (14%)
Not enough data
50-64 (30%)
49%
50%
65 or over (23%)
57%
43%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results