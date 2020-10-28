President
Washington Presidential Election Results 2020

Joe Biden
93% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 560,508

12
Electoral
Votes
  • Adams63.1% in
  • Asotin83.6% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Chelan86.3% in
  • Clallam92.9% in
  • Clark95% in
  • Columbia92.3% in
  • Cowlitz95% in
  • Douglas95% in
  • Ferry95% in
  • Franklin95% in
  • Garfield95% in
  • Grant78.2% in
  • Grays Harbor87.7% in
  • Island95% in
  • Jefferson94.2% in
  • King95% in
  • Kitsap95% in
  • Kittitas95% in
  • Klickitat88.2% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
60.2%
2,130,219
  • 30.6%
  • 36.1%
  • 38.2%
  • 46.7%
  • 52.1%
  • 53.7%
  • 26.9%
  • 40.4%
  • 36.8%
  • 33.8%
  • 40.5%
  • 24.6%
  • 32.9%
  • 48.5%
  • 55%
  • 71.1%
  • 76.5%
  • 58.9%
  • 45.2%
  • 46%
  • 1,064
  • 3,442
  • 33,967
  • 15,454
  • 21,964
  • 125,707
  • 644
  • 22,480
  • 6,727
  • 1,415
  • 12,105
  • 362
  • 8,386
  • 14,043
  • 27,461
  • 15,619
  • 841,580
  • 84,776
  • 9,470
  • 5,021
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
37.5%
1,328,250
  • 67.9%
  • 61.2%
  • 59.1%
  • 51.3%
  • 46%
  • 44.2%
  • 70.9%
  • 57.2%
  • 61.5%
  • 63.8%
  • 56.9%
  • 72.2%
  • 65.3%
  • 49%
  • 42.3%
  • 26.9%
  • 21.6%
  • 37.9%
  • 53%
  • 52.4%
  • 2,361
  • 5,825
  • 52,490
  • 16,975
  • 19,387
  • 103,560
  • 1,699
  • 31,805
  • 11,241
  • 2,669
  • 17,005
  • 1,062
  • 16,662
  • 14,174
  • 21,131
  • 5,910
  • 237,589
  • 54,590
  • 11,106
  • 5,727
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.7%
60,811
  • 1.2%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.6%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.9%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.5%
  • 2.2%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 2.7%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.2%
  • 40
  • 172
  • 1,987
  • 421
  • 578
  • 3,772
  • 46
  • 1,047
  • 237
  • 65
  • 617
  • 42
  • 349
  • 442
  • 1,109
  • 271
  • 14,434
  • 3,864
  • 312
  • 128
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.4%
14,060
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 7
  • 22
  • 277
  • 76
  • 170
  • 856
  • 4
  • 210
  • 39
  • 10
  • 96
  • 2
  • 62
  • 128
  • 190
  • 119
  • 4,500
  • 610
  • 63
  • 38
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0.1%
3,601
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 4
  • 5
  • 79
  • 19
  • 42
  • 172
  • 1
  • 40
  • 9
  • 5
  • 26
  • 1
  • 25
  • 15
  • 41
  • 24
  • 1,272
  • 125
  • 11
  • 3
other
Alyson KennedyKennedy
0.1%
1,950
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 2
  • 4
  • 43
  • 15
  • 28
  • 110
  • 3
  • 39
  • 11
  • 3
  • 20
  • 1
  • 18
  • 23
  • 24
  • 10
  • 535
  • 89
  • 5
  • 10
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
601
  • 0%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0
  • 52
  • 481
  • 161
  • 152
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 16
  • 139
  • 8
  • 73
  • 101
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 63.1% in
  • 83.6% in
  • 95% in
  • 86.3% in
  • 92.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.3% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 78.2% in
  • 87.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 88.2% in

Washington Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Are you:
Male (48%)
46%
48%
Female (52%)
66%
32%
White (75%)
61%
36%
Black (3%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (8%)
Not enough data
Asian (3%)
Not enough data
Other (10%)
Not enough data
White (75%)
61%
36%
Non-White (25%)
45%
50%
Sex by race
White men (33%)
50%
45%
White women (42%)
70%
28%
Black men (2%)
Not enough data
Black women (2%)
Not enough data
Latino men (5%)
Not enough data
Latino women (4%)
Not enough data
All other races (13%)
Not enough data
In which age group are you?
18-29 (17%)
Not enough data
30-44 (24%)
55%
38%
45-64 (37%)
53%
45%
65 or over (23%)
58%
41%
18-24 (9%)
Not enough data
25-29 (8%)
Not enough data
30-39 (17%)
Not enough data
40-49 (14%)
Not enough data
50-64 (29%)
52%
45%
65 or over (23%)
58%
41%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results