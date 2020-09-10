Washington Election Results 2020

Key dates

  • Oct. 26Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 16First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Washington Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 89 Del.89 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    38%

    591,403

    + 46 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    36.6%

    570,039

    + 43 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    9.2%

    142,652

Republican Primary/ 43 Del.43 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 43 Delegates

How Washington Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Washington state with 54 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 38 percent. Washington is considered a safe blue state, having voted for the Democratic candidate in every presidential election cycle since 1988.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    56.2%

    1,755,396

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    41.3%

    1,290,670

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats53%Men: Republicans44%
Women
Women: Democrats59%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats53%White: Republicans46%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats56%College Graduate: Republicans41%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats54%No College Degree: Republicans44%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    54.3%

    1,742,718

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    38.1%

    1,221,747

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats45%Men: Republicans47%
Women
Women: Democrats62%Women: Republicans30%
White
White: Democrats51%White: Republicans40%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats51%College Graduate: Republicans37%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats51%No College Degree: Republicans42%

More to the story in Washington 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
319,030+17.33%
+6.46%
Washington Claims

