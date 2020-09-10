Washington Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 33 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 26Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 16First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Washington Primary election results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner38%
591,403
+ 46 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders36.6%
570,039
+ 43 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren9.2%
142,652
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 43 Delegates
How Washington Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Washington state with 54 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 38 percent. Washington is considered a safe blue state, having voted for the Democratic candidate in every presidential election cycle since 1988.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner56.2%
1,755,396
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney41.3%
1,290,670
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner54.3%
1,742,718
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump38.1%
1,221,747
More to the story in Washington 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|319,030
|+17.33%
|+6.46%
|Washington Claims