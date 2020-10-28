President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:58 PM ET

West Virginia Governor Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Justice
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 27,345

WVpresidentsenatehousegovernor
Charleston
97%
expected
vote in
County
  • Barbour95% in
  • Berkeley92.9% in
  • Boone99% in
  • Braxton95% in
  • Brooke97.6% in
  • Cabell95% in
  • Calhoun95% in
  • Clay95% in
  • Doddridge93.9% in
  • Fayette98.8% in
  • Gilmer91.5% in
  • Grant94.4% in
  • Greenbrier95% in
  • Hampshire97.4% in
  • Hancock95% in
  • Hardy95% in
  • Harrison95% in
  • Jackson95% in
  • Jefferson95% in
  • Kanawha95% in
gop
Incumbent
Jim JusticeJustice
64.1%
492,003
Percent
  • 73.2%
  • 60.8%
  • 64.1%
  • 68.6%
  • 65.8%
  • 57.4%
  • 74.3%
  • 73.6%
  • 78.7%
  • 60.4%
  • 68.8%
  • 83.4%
  • 69.8%
  • 72.1%
  • 66.4%
  • 71.3%
  • 63.1%
  • 70%
  • 52.5%
  • 50.4%
Votes
  • 4,761
  • 27,725
  • 5,731
  • 3,796
  • 6,820
  • 20,471
  • 2,128
  • 2,355
  • 2,307
  • 10,020
  • 1,761
  • 4,294
  • 10,947
  • 6,929
  • 8,855
  • 4,337
  • 18,973
  • 8,873
  • 13,805
  • 41,049
dem
Ben SalangoSalango
30.4%
233,598
Percent
  • 21.5%
  • 31.3%
  • 31.5%
  • 26.9%
  • 28.5%
  • 39%
  • 21.7%
  • 22.8%
  • 15.9%
  • 33.5%
  • 24.1%
  • 11.8%
  • 25.7%
  • 18.8%
  • 28.1%
  • 24%
  • 29%
  • 26.9%
  • 39.2%
  • 45.2%
Votes
  • 1,398
  • 14,304
  • 2,813
  • 1,487
  • 2,953
  • 13,910
  • 622
  • 731
  • 467
  • 5,559
  • 616
  • 608
  • 4,035
  • 1,812
  • 3,750
  • 1,459
  • 8,726
  • 3,404
  • 10,302
  • 36,864
lib
Erika KolenichKolenich
2.9%
22,112
Percent
  • 4.2%
  • 3.7%
  • 1.7%
  • 3.3%
  • 4.2%
  • 2.5%
  • 2.7%
  • 2.4%
  • 3.7%
  • 2.1%
  • 5.3%
  • 2.6%
  • 2%
  • 2.7%
  • 3.2%
  • 2.6%
  • 4.4%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.5%
  • 1.9%
Votes
  • 275
  • 1,706
  • 149
  • 181
  • 433
  • 900
  • 76
  • 78
  • 108
  • 351
  • 136
  • 136
  • 309
  • 257
  • 426
  • 159
  • 1,331
  • 279
  • 667
  • 1,528
other
Danny LutzLutz
1.4%
11,040
Percent
  • 1.1%
  • 4.2%
  • 1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.6%
  • 1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.1%
  • 1%
  • 2.9%
  • 1.5%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.9%
  • 5.8%
  • 0.7%
Votes
  • 74
  • 1,901
  • 92
  • 66
  • 165
  • 357
  • 37
  • 36
  • 51
  • 192
  • 45
  • 109
  • 160
  • 283
  • 198
  • 125
  • 338
  • 120
  • 1,520
  • 550
other
Write-insWrite-ins
1.2%
8,902
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 1.7%
  • 0%
  • 0.9%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 2.9%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 1.5%
  • 3.5%
  • 0.8%
  • 0%
  • 2.3%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 1.8%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 152
  • 0
  • 96
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 477
  • 0
  • 0
  • 229
  • 334
  • 102
  • 0
  • 700
  • 0
  • 0
  • 1,500
97%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 97.6% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 93.9% in
  • 98.8% in
  • 91.5% in
  • 94.4% in
  • 95% in
  • 97.4% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results