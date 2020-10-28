West Virginia Governor Election Results 2020

97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Barbour95% in
- Berkeley92.9% in
- Boone99% in
- Braxton95% in
- Brooke97.6% in
- Cabell95% in
- Calhoun95% in
- Clay95% in
- Doddridge93.9% in
- Fayette98.8% in
- Gilmer91.5% in
- Grant94.4% in
- Greenbrier95% in
- Hampshire97.4% in
- Hancock95% in
- Hardy95% in
- Harrison95% in
- Jackson95% in
- Jefferson95% in
- Kanawha95% in
gop
IncumbentJim JusticeJustice
64.1%
492,003
Percent
- 73.2%
- 60.8%
- 64.1%
- 68.6%
- 65.8%
- 57.4%
- 74.3%
- 73.6%
- 78.7%
- 60.4%
- 68.8%
- 83.4%
- 69.8%
- 72.1%
- 66.4%
- 71.3%
- 63.1%
- 70%
- 52.5%
- 50.4%
Votes
- 4,761
- 27,725
- 5,731
- 3,796
- 6,820
- 20,471
- 2,128
- 2,355
- 2,307
- 10,020
- 1,761
- 4,294
- 10,947
- 6,929
- 8,855
- 4,337
- 18,973
- 8,873
- 13,805
- 41,049
dem
Ben SalangoSalango
30.4%
233,598
Percent
- 21.5%
- 31.3%
- 31.5%
- 26.9%
- 28.5%
- 39%
- 21.7%
- 22.8%
- 15.9%
- 33.5%
- 24.1%
- 11.8%
- 25.7%
- 18.8%
- 28.1%
- 24%
- 29%
- 26.9%
- 39.2%
- 45.2%
Votes
- 1,398
- 14,304
- 2,813
- 1,487
- 2,953
- 13,910
- 622
- 731
- 467
- 5,559
- 616
- 608
- 4,035
- 1,812
- 3,750
- 1,459
- 8,726
- 3,404
- 10,302
- 36,864
lib
Erika KolenichKolenich
2.9%
22,112
Percent
- 4.2%
- 3.7%
- 1.7%
- 3.3%
- 4.2%
- 2.5%
- 2.7%
- 2.4%
- 3.7%
- 2.1%
- 5.3%
- 2.6%
- 2%
- 2.7%
- 3.2%
- 2.6%
- 4.4%
- 2.2%
- 2.5%
- 1.9%
Votes
- 275
- 1,706
- 149
- 181
- 433
- 900
- 76
- 78
- 108
- 351
- 136
- 136
- 309
- 257
- 426
- 159
- 1,331
- 279
- 667
- 1,528
other
Danny LutzLutz
1.4%
11,040
Percent
- 1.1%
- 4.2%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 1.6%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.7%
- 1.2%
- 1.8%
- 2.1%
- 1%
- 2.9%
- 1.5%
- 2.1%
- 1.1%
- 0.9%
- 5.8%
- 0.7%
Votes
- 74
- 1,901
- 92
- 66
- 165
- 357
- 37
- 36
- 51
- 192
- 45
- 109
- 160
- 283
- 198
- 125
- 338
- 120
- 1,520
- 550
other
Write-insWrite-ins
1.2%
8,902
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 1.7%
- 0%
- 0.9%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 2.9%
- 0%
- 0%
- 1.5%
- 3.5%
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 2.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 1.8%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 152
- 0
- 96
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 477
- 0
- 0
- 229
- 334
- 102
- 0
- 700
- 0
- 0
- 1,500
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
