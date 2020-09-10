West Virginia Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in West Virginia

In West Virginia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent78,595

61%
21%
19%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details

West Virginia Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 28 Del.28 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    65.3%

    122,518

    + 28 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    12.2%

    22,793

  • DEM

    David Rice

    8.3%

    15,470

Republican Primary/ 35 Del.35 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    94.4%

    198,741

    + 35 Delegates

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    1.8%

    3,806

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    1.8%

    3,721

Full Primary Results

How West Virginia Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 69 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton trailed with 27 percent. While West Virginia has a record of back both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates over the years, the last Democrat to win the state was Bill Clinton in 1996.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    62.3%

    417,655

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    35.5%

    238,269

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    68.6%

    489,371

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    26.5%

    188,794

More to the story in West Virginia 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
49,662+4.02%
-8.92%
West Virginia Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results