West Virginia Election Results 2020

Early voting in West Virginia
In West Virginia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent78,595
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Oct. 28Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 21First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
West Virginia Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 28 Del.28 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner65.3%
122,518
+ 28 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders12.2%
22,793
- DEM
David Rice8.3%
15,470
Republican Primary/ 35 Del.35 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner94.4%
198,741
+ 35 Delegates
- REP
Joe Walsh1.8%
3,806
- REP
Bill Weld1.8%
3,721
How West Virginia Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 69 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton trailed with 27 percent. While West Virginia has a record of back both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates over the years, the last Democrat to win the state was Bill Clinton in 1996.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner62.3%
417,655
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama35.5%
238,269
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner68.6%
489,371
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton26.5%
188,794
More to the story in West Virginia 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|49,662
|+4.02%
|-8.92%
|West Virginia Claims
