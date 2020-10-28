West Virginia Senate Election Results 2020

99%
County
- Barbour95% in
- Berkeley95% in
- Boone98.1% in
- Braxton95% in
- Brooke97.1% in
- Cabell95% in
- Calhoun95% in
- Clay95% in
- Doddridge95% in
- Fayette97.5% in
- Gilmer91.9% in
- Grant95% in
- Greenbrier95% in
- Hampshire97.1% in
- Hancock94.8% in
- Hardy95% in
- Harrison95% in
- Jackson95% in
- Jefferson95% in
- Kanawha95% in
gop
IncumbentShelley Moore CapitoCapito
70.4%
541,605
Percent
- 77.1%
- 67.8%
- 75.2%
- 72.3%
- 71%
- 62.4%
- 78.9%
- 80.3%
- 82.9%
- 67.8%
- 74.9%
- 86.9%
- 70.7%
- 79.1%
- 71.8%
- 78.2%
- 70.7%
- 77.2%
- 57.4%
- 62.8%
Votes
- 5,069
- 32,841
- 6,633
- 3,998
- 7,332
- 22,586
- 2,260
- 2,663
- 2,480
- 11,097
- 1,925
- 4,537
- 11,014
- 7,577
- 9,448
- 4,845
- 21,092
- 10,232
- 15,382
- 50,609
dem
Paula Jean SwearenginSwearengin
26.9%
207,210
Percent
- 20%
- 29.4%
- 22.8%
- 25.1%
- 26%
- 35.2%
- 18.5%
- 17.3%
- 13.8%
- 30%
- 22.5%
- 10.2%
- 27.5%
- 18.2%
- 25.5%
- 19.2%
- 26%
- 20.7%
- 40.2%
- 35.3%
Votes
- 1,315
- 14,234
- 2,008
- 1,389
- 2,685
- 12,747
- 530
- 574
- 413
- 4,909
- 578
- 532
- 4,285
- 1,742
- 3,362
- 1,190
- 7,751
- 2,746
- 10,773
- 28,401
lib
David MoranMoran
2.7%
20,826
Percent
- 2.9%
- 2.9%
- 2%
- 2.6%
- 3%
- 2.3%
- 2.6%
- 2.4%
- 3.3%
- 2.2%
- 2.6%
- 2.9%
- 1.8%
- 2.8%
- 2.7%
- 2.6%
- 3.3%
- 2.1%
- 2.3%
- 1.9%
Votes
- 191
- 1,389
- 174
- 143
- 309
- 844
- 75
- 78
- 100
- 362
- 68
- 152
- 279
- 265
- 353
- 164
- 991
- 282
- 620
- 1,544
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 98.1% in
- 95% in
- 97.1% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 97.5% in
- 91.9% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 97.1% in
- 94.8% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)