Last update 4:58 PM ET

Wisconsin Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerApparent winner
Joe Biden
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 27,580

NBC News has projected that a candidate has won the race, but the results are close enough that the outcome may depend on a potential recount and/or confirmation that the results that have been reported are accurate.

WIpresidenthouse
10
Electoral
Votes
MilwaukeeMadison
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams99% in
  • Ashland99% in
  • Barron99% in
  • Bayfield99% in
  • Brown99% in
  • Buffalo99% in
  • Burnett99% in
  • Calumet99% in
  • Chippewa99% in
  • Clark99% in
  • Columbia99% in
  • Crawford99% in
  • Dane99% in
  • Dodge99% in
  • Door99% in
  • Douglas99% in
  • Dunn99% in
  • Eau Claire99% in
  • Florence99% in
  • Fond du Lac99% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
49.4%
1,630,541
Percent
  • 36.7%
  • 54.8%
  • 36.3%
  • 56.5%
  • 45.5%
  • 36.6%
  • 35.2%
  • 39.3%
  • 39%
  • 30.4%
  • 48.4%
  • 45.4%
  • 75.5%
  • 33.7%
  • 49.9%
  • 53.6%
  • 42.1%
  • 54.3%
  • 26.6%
  • 35.9%
Votes
  • 4,329
  • 4,794
  • 9,194
  • 6,155
  • 65,509
  • 2,859
  • 3,569
  • 12,115
  • 14,001
  • 4,520
  • 16,408
  • 3,953
  • 260,157
  • 16,355
  • 10,044
  • 13,214
  • 9,909
  • 31,617
  • 781
  • 20,588
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
48.8%
1,610,007
Percent
  • 62.3%
  • 44%
  • 62.4%
  • 42.4%
  • 52.7%
  • 61.9%
  • 63.7%
  • 58.8%
  • 59.3%
  • 67.2%
  • 49.9%
  • 53.1%
  • 22.9%
  • 64.7%
  • 48.5%
  • 44.3%
  • 56%
  • 43.5%
  • 72.6%
  • 62.4%
Votes
  • 7,362
  • 3,845
  • 15,803
  • 4,617
  • 75,865
  • 4,834
  • 6,461
  • 18,142
  • 21,316
  • 10,001
  • 16,925
  • 4,620
  • 78,789
  • 31,354
  • 9,752
  • 10,919
  • 13,176
  • 25,339
  • 2,133
  • 35,754
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.2%
38,270
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 1%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.3%
  • 1%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.6%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
Votes
  • 84
  • 67
  • 262
  • 80
  • 1,829
  • 75
  • 86
  • 363
  • 487
  • 167
  • 421
  • 92
  • 3,666
  • 535
  • 231
  • 379
  • 369
  • 925
  • 21
  • 685
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.2%
7,980
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 2
  • 16
  • 29
  • 9
  • 388
  • 13
  • 3
  • 61
  • 37
  • 7
  • 70
  • 3
  • 1,146
  • 82
  • 41
  • 73
  • 17
  • 166
  • 0
  • 129
other
Brian CarrollCarroll
0.2%
5,417
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 4
  • 11
  • 20
  • 13
  • 205
  • 10
  • 9
  • 75
  • 44
  • 147
  • 32
  • 12
  • 583
  • 81
  • 22
  • 41
  • 28
  • 91
  • 0
  • 75
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.2%
5,205
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 27
  • 11
  • 37
  • 11
  • 215
  • 20
  • 13
  • 102
  • 60
  • 31
  • 61
  • 18
  • 404
  • 90
  • 27
  • 42
  • 44
  • 97
  • 4
  • 91
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

Wisconsin Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (50%)
47%
50%
Female (50%)
59%
40%
Race
White (86%)
50%
49%
Black (6%)
93%
7%7%
Hispanic/Latino (5%)
63%
33%
Asian (2%)
Not enough data
Other (2%)
Not enough data
White (86%)
50%
49%
Non-White (14%)
75%
23%
Sex by race
White men (43%)
44%
54%
White women (43%)
55%
44%
Black men (3%)
88%
11%
Black women (3%)
97%
3%3%
Latino men (2%)
55%
39%
Latino women (2%)
71%
27%
All other races (4%)
63%
35%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results