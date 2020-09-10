Wisconsin Election Results 2020

Latest Wisconsin pollsAll polls
Reuters/Ipsos09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.0%
|48%
|43%
|Not Enough Data
Morning Consult09/07-09/16
Margin of error: 3.5%
|51%
|42%
09/07-09/16
ABC/Washington Post09/08-09/13
Margin of error: 4.5%
|52%
|46%
|Not Enough Data
CNN/SSRS09/09-09/13
Margin of error: 4.2%
|52%
|42%
|Not Enough Data
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 4.7%
|48%
|43%
09/08-09/10
Marquette Law School08/30-09/03
Margin of error: 4.3%
|47%
|43%
08/30-09/03
CBS/YouGov09/02-09/04
Margin of error: 3.7%
|50%
|44%
09/02-09/04
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
|50%
|42%
08/29-09/01
Early voting in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent1,026,494
+1,189% from this time in 2016
Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned529
-27.8% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 21 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 14Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 1Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Wisconsin Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 84 Del.84 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner62.9%
581,463
+ 56 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders31.7%
293,441
+ 28 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren1.5%
14,060
Republican Primary/ 52 Del.52 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner97.9%
616,782
+ 52 Delegates
- REP
Uninstructed1.8%
11,246
- REP
Write-ins0.3%
2,170
How Wisconsin Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Wisconsin with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, beating Hillary Clinton by 1 percentage point. The state, a key 2020 battleground, had voted for Democratic candidates in every presidential election since 1988 — though some years the victories were narrow — before Trump flipped it red by a slim margin in 2016.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.9%
1,620,985
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney46%
1,407,966
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner47.8%
1,405,284
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton47%
1,382,536
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Wisconsin 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|130,617
|-5.77%
|-24.62%
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.