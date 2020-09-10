Wisconsin Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Wisconsin polls

Reuters/Ipsos09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.0%
48%43%Not Enough Data
Morning Consult09/07-09/16
Margin of error: 3.5%
51%42%
09/07-09/16
ABC/Washington Post09/08-09/13
Margin of error: 4.5%
52%46%Not Enough Data
CNN/SSRS09/09-09/13
Margin of error: 4.2%
52%42%Not Enough Data
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 4.7%
48%43%
09/08-09/10
Marquette Law School08/30-09/03
Margin of error: 4.3%
47%43%
08/30-09/03
CBS/YouGov09/02-09/04
Margin of error: 3.7%
50%44%
09/02-09/04
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
50%42%
08/29-09/01

Early voting in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent1,026,494

39%
40%
21%
DEMGOPOther

+1,189% from this time in 2016

20162020

Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned529

100%
Mail-in

-27.8% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 21 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 14Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 1Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Wisconsin Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 84 Del.84 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    62.9%

    581,463

    + 56 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    31.7%

    293,441

    + 28 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    1.5%

    14,060

Republican Primary/ 52 Del.52 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    97.9%

    616,782

    + 52 Delegates

  • REP

    Uninstructed

    1.8%

    11,246

  • REP

    Write-ins

    0.3%

    2,170

How Wisconsin Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Wisconsin with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, beating Hillary Clinton by 1 percentage point. The state, a key 2020 battleground, had voted for Democratic candidates in every presidential election since 1988 — though some years the victories were narrow — before Trump flipped it red by a slim margin in 2016.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.9%

    1,620,985

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    46%

    1,407,966

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats47%Men: Republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats57%Women: Republicans42%
White
White: Democrats48%White: Republicans51%
Black
Black: Democrats94%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats66%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans31%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans50%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats51%No College Degree: Republicans47%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    47.8%

    1,405,284

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    47%

    1,382,536

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans54%
Women
Women: Democrats53%Women: Republicans43%
White
White: Democrats42%White: Republicans53%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats63%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans34%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans45%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats40%No College Degree: Republicans56%

More to the story in Wisconsin 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
130,617-5.77%
-24.62%
Wisconsin Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

