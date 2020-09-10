Wyoming Election Results 2020

Early voting in Wyoming
In Wyoming, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent74,610
You have 27 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 20Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 2Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Wyoming Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 14 Del.14 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner72.2%
10,912
+ 10 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders27.8%
4,206
+ 4 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 29 Delegates
How Wyoming Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 70 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 23 percent. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win the deeply red state was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner69.2%
170,962
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama28%
69,286
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner70.1%
174,419
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton22.5%
55,973
More to the story in Wyoming 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|8,495
|-4.34%
|-19.62%
|Wyoming Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.