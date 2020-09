In deep-red Alabama, 52 delegates are at stake for the Democratic presidential candidates, while President Donald Trump is headed to a swift victory over GOP challenger Bill Weld.

There’s also a hotly contested Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, fired by the president in 2018, is trying to win back his old seat and faces a crowded field that includes former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Roy Moore for the right to take on Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November. If no candidate gets a majority of voters, a runoff is required.