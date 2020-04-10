2020 primary Elections Alaska results
Alaska’s Democratic presidential primary, where 15 delegates are at stake, is party-run, with the victor decided by ranked-choice voting. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting was canceled and all mail-in ballots must be received by April 10 to count.
Presidential primary results
Projected winner
Democrats / 15 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Alaska's D-President. Alaska has 15 delegates and 19 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
55.3%
10,834
+ 8 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
44.7%
8,755
+ 7 Delegates
- Democrat
Uncommitted
0%
0
- Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
0%
0
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
0%
0
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0%
0
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
0%
0
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
0%
0
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
0%
0
LIVE on Apr 11 2020, 10:25PM ET
Hover over the map for details