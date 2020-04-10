Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Alaska results

Alaska’s Democratic presidential primary, where 15 delegates are at stake, is party-run, with the victor decided by ranked-choice voting. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting was canceled and all mail-in ballots must be received by April 10 to count.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 15 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

    Joe BidenWinner

    55.3%

    10,834

    + 8 Delegates

    Bernie Sanders

    44.7%

    8,755

    + 7 Delegates

    Uncommitted

    0%

    0

    Michael Bloomberg

    0%

    0

    Pete Buttigieg

    0%

    0

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0%

    0

    Amy Klobuchar

    0%

    0

    Tom Steyer

    0%

    0

    Elizabeth Warren

    0%

    0

LIVE on Apr 11 2020, 10:25PM ET
