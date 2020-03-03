Happening Today

2020 primary Elections American Samoa results

The U.S territory uses a caucus system to award its six Democratic delegates.

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 6 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of American Samoa's Democratic Caucus. American Samoa has 6 delegates and 11 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Michael BloombergWinner

    49.9%

    175

    + 4 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    29.3%

    103

    + 2 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    10.5%

    37

  • Democrat

    Joe Biden

    8.8%

    31

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    1.4%

    5

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0%

    0

2020 State primaries and caucuses