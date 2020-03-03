2020 primary Elections American Samoa results
The U.S territory uses a caucus system to award its six Democratic delegates.
Presidential caucus results
Projected winner
Democrats / 6 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of American Samoa's Democratic Caucus. American Samoa has 6 delegates and 11 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Michael BloombergWinner
49.9%
175
+ 4 Delegates
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
29.3%
103
+ 2 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
10.5%
37
- Democrat
Joe Biden
8.8%
31
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
1.4%
5
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
0%
0
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
0%
0
- Democrat
Deval Patrick
0%
0
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
0%
0
- Democrat
Uncommitted
0%
0
- Democrat
Andrew Yang
0%
0