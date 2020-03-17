2020 primary Elections Arizona results
Arizona will award 67 delegates toward the Democratic presidential nomination. Republicans canceled their primary, and President Trump will ultimately be awarded all of the state party’s delegates.
Election officials in the state have said extra precautions are being taken to ensure a safe vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the latest news and how it may affect the primaries, go here.
Presidential primary results
Democrats / 67 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Arizona's Democratic Primary. Arizona has 67 delegates and 79 available delegates including supers.
Joe BidenWinner
44.1%
268,029
+ 39 Delegates
Bernie Sanders
32.9%
200,456
+ 28 Delegates
Michael Bloomberg
9.7%
58,797
Elizabeth Warren
5.8%
35,537
Pete Buttigieg
4.1%
24,868
Amy Klobuchar
1.7%
10,333
Tulsi Gabbard
0.5%
3,014
Andrew Yang
0.3%
1,921
Tom Steyer
0.2%
1,381
Julian Castro
0.1%
754
Marianne Williamson
0.1%
668
Roque De La Fuente III
0.1%
628
John Delaney
0.1%
505
Cory Booker
0.1%
494
Michael Bennet
0.1%
394
Deval Patrick
0%
242
Henry Hewes
0%
208
Michael Ellinger
0%
184
Apache
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 44.8%
3,092
Sanders 36.6%
2,523
Bloomberg 6.3%
437
Buttigieg 2.1%
143
Klobuchar 1%
66
Steyer 1%
66
Gabbard 0.7%
48
Cochise
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 41.9%
4,123
Sanders 27.4%
2,694
Bloomberg 13.4%
1,316
Buttigieg 4.7%
466
Klobuchar 2.8%
272
Gabbard 0.9%
93
Steyer 0.4%
41
Coconino
100% In
Apr 7 2020, 3:48PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 43.7%
7,650
Biden 37.5%
6,578
Bloomberg 5%
881
Buttigieg 3%
527
Klobuchar 1.4%
254
Gabbard 0.5%
94
Steyer 0.4%
63
Gila
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 12:49PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 48.2%
2,041
Sanders 21.9%
928
Bloomberg 14.2%
601
Buttigieg 4.3%
181
Klobuchar 2.7%
115
Gabbard 0.9%
37
Steyer 0.5%
23
Graham
100% In
Mar 18 2020, 7:42PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 46.9%
774
Sanders 25.4%
420
Bloomberg 13.9%
230
Buttigieg 2.7%
44
Klobuchar 1.9%
31
Gabbard 1%
17
Steyer 0.5%
9
Greenlee
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.9%
316
Sanders 20%
138
Bloomberg 16.8%
116
Buttigieg 4.4%
30
Klobuchar 2.9%
20
Gabbard 2%
14
Steyer 0.6%
4
La Paz
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.2%
323
Sanders 27%
193
Bloomberg 14.6%
104
Buttigieg 2.9%
21
Klobuchar 1.5%
11
Gabbard 0.8%
6
Steyer 0.4%
3
Maricopa
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 11:06AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 43%
153,707
Sanders 33.7%
120,379
Bloomberg 10.1%
36,133
Buttigieg 4.3%
15,346
Klobuchar 1.7%
5,945
Gabbard 0.5%
1,620
Steyer 0.2%
673
Mohave
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 9:45AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 47.8%
4,450
Sanders 23%
2,142
Bloomberg 13.6%
1,272
Buttigieg 5.3%
493
Klobuchar 2.2%
206
Steyer 1.2%
112
Gabbard 0.7%
64
Navajo
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 44.8%
3,585
Sanders 32.7%
2,617
Bloomberg 10.7%
854
Buttigieg 2.4%
193
Klobuchar 1.4%
110
Gabbard 0.7%
54
Steyer 0.5%
42
Pima
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 11:15AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.4%
60,622
Sanders 32.2%
42,954
Bloomberg 9%
12,055
Buttigieg 3.7%
4,907
Klobuchar 1.9%
2,584
Gabbard 0.5%
613
Steyer 0.2%
232
Pinal
100% In
Apr 3 2020, 12:24PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 48.7%
12,450
Sanders 26%
6,658
Bloomberg 12.8%
3,276
Buttigieg 4%
1,030
Klobuchar 1.9%
476
Gabbard 0.6%
148
Steyer 0.2%
62
Santa Cruz
100% In
Apr 1 2020, 6:44PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 41%
1,876
Sanders 33.8%
1,547
Bloomberg 14.1%
647
Buttigieg 2.9%
131
Klobuchar 1.4%
62
Gabbard 0.3%
15
Steyer 0.1%
5
Yavapai
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 9:35AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 55.3%
10,317
Sanders 30.7%
5,717
Buttigieg 5.4%
1,015
Gabbard 0.7%
129
Bloomberg 0%
0
Klobuchar 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Yuma
100% In
Apr 2 2020, 12:28PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 39.6%
3,896
Biden 38.4%
3,775
Bloomberg 8.9%
875
Buttigieg 3.5%
341
Klobuchar 1.8%
181
Gabbard 0.6%
62
Steyer 0.5%
46
County breakdown
Presidential primary polls
The primary poll is a survey of voters conducted by telephone before Election Day. The survey asks who voters will vote for and includes questions to help explain voter attitudes and demographics.
Democrats
Updated on Apr 2 2020, 2:51PM ET