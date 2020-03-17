Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Arizona results

Arizona will award 67 delegates toward the Democratic presidential nomination. Republicans canceled their primary, and President Trump will ultimately be awarded all of the state party’s delegates.

Election officials in the state have said extra precautions are being taken to ensure a safe vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the latest news and how it may affect the primaries, go here.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 67 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    44.1%

    268,029

    + 39 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    32.9%

    200,456

    + 28 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Michael Bloomberg

    9.7%

    58,797

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    5.8%

    35,537

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    4.1%

    24,868

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    1.7%

    10,333

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0.5%

    3,014

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0.3%

    1,921

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    0.2%

    1,381

  • Democrat

    Julian Castro

    0.1%

    754

  • Democrat

    Marianne Williamson

    0.1%

    668

  • Democrat

    Roque De La Fuente III

    0.1%

    628

  • Democrat

    John Delaney

    0.1%

    505

  • Democrat

    Cory Booker

    0.1%

    494

  • Democrat

    Michael Bennet

    0.1%

    394

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    242

  • Democrat

    Henry Hewes

    0%

    208

  • Democrat

    Michael Ellinger

    0%

    184

  • Apache

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden44.8%

    3,092

    Sanders36.6%

    2,523

    Bloomberg6.3%

    437

    Buttigieg2.1%

    143

    Klobuchar1%

    66

    Steyer1%

    66

    Gabbard0.7%

    48

  • Cochise

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden41.9%

    4,123

    Sanders27.4%

    2,694

    Bloomberg13.4%

    1,316

    Buttigieg4.7%

    466

    Klobuchar2.8%

    272

    Gabbard0.9%

    93

    Steyer0.4%

    41

  • Coconino

    100% In

    Apr 7 2020, 3:48PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders43.7%

    7,650

    Biden37.5%

    6,578

    Bloomberg5%

    881

    Buttigieg3%

    527

    Klobuchar1.4%

    254

    Gabbard0.5%

    94

    Steyer0.4%

    63

  • Gila

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 12:49PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden48.2%

    2,041

    Sanders21.9%

    928

    Bloomberg14.2%

    601

    Buttigieg4.3%

    181

    Klobuchar2.7%

    115

    Gabbard0.9%

    37

    Steyer0.5%

    23

  • Graham

    100% In

    Mar 18 2020, 7:42PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden46.9%

    774

    Sanders25.4%

    420

    Bloomberg13.9%

    230

    Buttigieg2.7%

    44

    Klobuchar1.9%

    31

    Gabbard1%

    17

    Steyer0.5%

    9

  • Greenlee

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.9%

    316

    Sanders20%

    138

    Bloomberg16.8%

    116

    Buttigieg4.4%

    30

    Klobuchar2.9%

    20

    Gabbard2%

    14

    Steyer0.6%

    4

  • La Paz

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.2%

    323

    Sanders27%

    193

    Bloomberg14.6%

    104

    Buttigieg2.9%

    21

    Klobuchar1.5%

    11

    Gabbard0.8%

    6

    Steyer0.4%

    3

  • Maricopa

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 11:06AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden43%

    153,707

    Sanders33.7%

    120,379

    Bloomberg10.1%

    36,133

    Buttigieg4.3%

    15,346

    Klobuchar1.7%

    5,945

    Gabbard0.5%

    1,620

    Steyer0.2%

    673

  • Mohave

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 9:45AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden47.8%

    4,450

    Sanders23%

    2,142

    Bloomberg13.6%

    1,272

    Buttigieg5.3%

    493

    Klobuchar2.2%

    206

    Steyer1.2%

    112

    Gabbard0.7%

    64

  • Navajo

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden44.8%

    3,585

    Sanders32.7%

    2,617

    Bloomberg10.7%

    854

    Buttigieg2.4%

    193

    Klobuchar1.4%

    110

    Gabbard0.7%

    54

    Steyer0.5%

    42

  • Pima

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 11:15AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.4%

    60,622

    Sanders32.2%

    42,954

    Bloomberg9%

    12,055

    Buttigieg3.7%

    4,907

    Klobuchar1.9%

    2,584

    Gabbard0.5%

    613

    Steyer0.2%

    232

  • Pinal

    100% In

    Apr 3 2020, 12:24PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden48.7%

    12,450

    Sanders26%

    6,658

    Bloomberg12.8%

    3,276

    Buttigieg4%

    1,030

    Klobuchar1.9%

    476

    Gabbard0.6%

    148

    Steyer0.2%

    62

  • Santa Cruz

    100% In

    Apr 1 2020, 6:44PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden41%

    1,876

    Sanders33.8%

    1,547

    Bloomberg14.1%

    647

    Buttigieg2.9%

    131

    Klobuchar1.4%

    62

    Gabbard0.3%

    15

    Steyer0.1%

    5

  • Yavapai

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 9:35AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden55.3%

    10,317

    Sanders30.7%

    5,717

    Buttigieg5.4%

    1,015

    Gabbard0.7%

    129

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

  • Yuma

    100% In

    Apr 2 2020, 12:28PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders39.6%

    3,896

    Biden38.4%

    3,775

    Bloomberg8.9%

    875

    Buttigieg3.5%

    341

    Klobuchar1.8%

    181

    Gabbard0.6%

    62

    Steyer0.5%

    46

