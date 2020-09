A special election for the United States House of Representatives for California's 25th Congressional District is being held on May 12 to fill the seat of Katie Hill

Democratic candidates have been spending plenty of time campaigning here, and for good reason: Large and diverse, California offers the biggest delegate prize — 415 — of all the Super Tuesday states. Republicans also vote Tuesday.

Two House races are expected to make headlines: In California’s 25th District, the field vying to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Hill includes former GOP Rep. Steve Knight and George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe. In California’s 50th District, the race to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned in January after pleading guilty to corruption, is equally crowded and includes former GOP Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.