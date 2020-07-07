Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Delaware results

Delaware holds its primaries after two postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak. State officials expanded residents’ ability to vote absentee, though limited polling locations will be open. In the Democratic contest, 21 delegates will be awarded.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 21 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Delaware's D-President. Delaware has 21 delegates and 33 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    89.4%

    81,954

    + 21 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    7.5%

    6,878

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    3.1%

    2,850

  • Kent

    100% In

    Jul 10 2020, 12:59PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden89.8%

    12,042

    Sanders7.2%

    964

  • New Castle

    100% In

    Aug 12 2020, 2:38PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden88.6%

    53,231

    Sanders8.3%

    4,983

  • Sussex

    100% In

    Jul 8 2020, 11:15PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden91.8%

    16,681

    Sanders5.1%

    931

County breakdown

LIVE on Jul 8 2020, 11:15PM ET
Republicans / 16 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Delaware's R-President. Delaware has 16 delegates and 16 available delegates including supers.

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    incumbent

    88%

    28,876

    + 16 Delegates

  • Republican

    Rocky De La Fuente

    12%

    3,920

  • Kent

    100% In

    Jul 10 2020, 12:59PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump91.6%

    6,237

    De La Fuente8.4%

    574

  • New Castle

    100% In

    Aug 11 2020, 6:02PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump82%

    10,112

    De La Fuente18%

    2,218

  • Sussex

    100% In

    Jul 8 2020, 11:16PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump91.7%

    12,527

    De La Fuente8.3%

    1,128

County breakdown

LIVE on Jul 8 2020, 11:15PM ET
2020 State primaries and caucuses