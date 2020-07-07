2020 primary Elections Delaware results
Delaware holds its primaries after two postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak. State officials expanded residents’ ability to vote absentee, though limited polling locations will be open. In the Democratic contest, 21 delegates will be awarded.
Presidential primary results
Democrats / 21 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Delaware's D-President. Delaware has 21 delegates and 33 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
89.4%
81,954
+ 21 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
7.5%
6,878
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
3.1%
2,850
Kent
100% In
Jul 10 2020, 12:59PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 89.8%
12,042
Sanders 7.2%
964
New Castle
100% In
Aug 12 2020, 2:38PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 88.6%
53,231
Sanders 8.3%
4,983
Sussex
100% In
Jul 8 2020, 11:15PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 91.8%
16,681
Sanders 5.1%
931
County breakdown
Republicans / 16 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Delaware's R-President. Delaware has 16 delegates and 16 available delegates including supers.
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
incumbent
88%
28,876
+ 16 Delegates
- Republican
Rocky De La Fuente
12%
3,920
Kent
100% In
Jul 10 2020, 12:59PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 91.6%
6,237
De La Fuente 8.4%
574
New Castle
100% In
Aug 11 2020, 6:02PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 82%
10,112
De La Fuente 18%
2,218
Sussex
100% In
Jul 8 2020, 11:16PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 91.7%
12,527
De La Fuente 8.3%
1,128