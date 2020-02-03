2020 primary Elections Delegate Count
NBC News is tracking the number of delegates each candidate has won in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential races. Each party is governed by their own set of rules, but each state and territory offer a certain number of pledged delegates up for grabs based on the results of primary voting nights and caucuses.
The Democratic nominee will be selected by delegates at a nearly entirely virtual Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak to August 17-20 in Milwaukee. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is a shoo-in to garner the support of the majority of delegates necessary to win the GOP nomination at a scaled-back Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24-27.
Health concerns surrounding the pandemic have affected both parties’ plans for their conventions, with Biden and Trump announcing plans to accept the nominations virtually.
DemocratsPresumptive Nominee
1,991 delegates to win nomination
RepublicansPresumptive Nominee
1,276 delegates to win nomination
How Democratic delegates have been awarded
Total delegates
|February 03, 2020
|2/03
Iowa IA Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 41 )
|February 11, 2020
|2/11
New Hampshire NH Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 24 )
|February 22, 2020
|2/22
Nevada NV Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 36 )
|February 29, 2020
|2/29
South Carolina SC Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 54 )
|March 03, 2020
|3/03
Alabama AL Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 52 )
Arkansas AR Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 31 )
American Samoa AS Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 6 )
California CA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 415 )
Colorado CO Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 67 )
Massachusetts MA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 91 )
Maine ME Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 24 )
Minnesota MN Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 75 )
North Carolina NC Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 110 )
Oklahoma OK Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 37 )
Tennessee TN Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 64 )
Texas TX Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 228 )
Utah UT Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 29 )
Virginia VA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 99 )
Vermont VT Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 16 )
|March 10, 2020
|3/10
Democrats Abroad DA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 13 )
Idaho ID Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 20 )
Michigan MI Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 125 )
Missouri MO Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 68 )
Mississippi MS Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 36 )
North Dakota ND Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 14 )
Washington WA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 89 )
|March 14, 2020
|3/14
Northern Mariana Islands MP Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 6 )
|March 17, 2020
|3/17
Arizona AZ Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 67 )
Florida FL Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 219 )
Illinois IL Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 155 )
|April 07, 2020
|4/07
Wisconsin WI Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 84 )
|April 10, 2020
|4/10
Alaska AK Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 15 )
|April 17, 2020
|4/17
Wyoming WY Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 14 )
|April 28, 2020
|4/28
Ohio OH Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 136 )
|May 02, 2020
|5/02
Kansas KS Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 39 )
|May 12, 2020
|5/12
Nebraska NE Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 29 )
|May 19, 2020
|5/19
Oregon OR Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 61 )
|May 22, 2020
|5/22
Hawaii HI Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 24 )
|June 02, 2020
|6/02
District of Columbia DC Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 20 )
Indiana IN Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 82 )
Maryland MD Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 96 )
Montana MT Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 19 )
New Mexico NM Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 34 )
Pennsylvania PA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 186 )
Rhode Island RI Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 26 )
South Dakota SD Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 16 )
|June 06, 2020
|6/06
Guam GU Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 7 )
Virgin Islands VI Democratic caucus Dem. caucus ( 7 )
|June 09, 2020
|6/09
Georgia GA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 105 )
West Virginia WV Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 28 )
|June 23, 2020
|6/23
Kentucky KY Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 54 )
New York NY Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 274 )
|July 07, 2020
|7/07
Delaware DE Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 21 )
New Jersey NJ Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 126 )
|July 11, 2020
|7/11
Louisiana LA Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 54 )
|July 12, 2020
|7/12
Puerto Rico PR Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 51 )
|August 11, 2020
|8/11
Connecticut CT Democratic primary Dem. primary ( 60 )
Winner
Biden
Sanders
Warren
Bloomberg
Buttigieg
Klobuchar
Gabbard
2739
1119
53
46
15
5
2
|16
|12
|5
|0
|7
|1
|0
|6
|9
|0
|0
|5
|4
|0
|9
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|39
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|172
|225
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|27
|29
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|49
|30
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|29
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|37
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|21
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|38
|22
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|114
|99
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|7
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|67
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|162
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|95
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|115
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|151
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|231
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|121
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0