NBC News is tracking the number of delegates each candidate has won in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential races. Each party is governed by their own set of rules, but each state and territory offer a certain number of pledged delegates up for grabs based on the results of primary voting nights and caucuses.

The Democratic nominee will be selected by delegates at a nearly entirely virtual Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak to August 17-20 in Milwaukee. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is a shoo-in to garner the support of the majority of delegates necessary to win the GOP nomination at a scaled-back Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24-27.

Health concerns surrounding the pandemic have affected both parties’ plans for their conventions, with Biden and Trump announcing plans to accept the nominations virtually.

