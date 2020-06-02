Happening Today

2020 primary Elections District Of Columbia results

Democrats and Republicans in the District of Columbia participate in nominating contests. The Democratic Party holds a primary with 20 delegates at stake, while President Donald Trump is the only name at the top of the Republican ticket. Election officials have encouraged vote-by-mail amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in-person polling locations will be open.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 20 Delegates

Projected winner

The following is a summary of District of Columbia's D-President. District of Columbia has 20 delegates and 46 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    76%

    84,093

    + 20 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    12.9%

    14,228

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    10%

    11,116

  • Democrat

    Write-ins

    0.7%

    809

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0.4%

    442

  • Ward 1

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden62.7%

    8,339

    Sanders14.4%

    1,915

  • Ward 2

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden73.4%

    8,280

    Sanders9.4%

    1,064

  • Ward 3

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden78.4%

    11,452

    Sanders8.1%

    1,182

  • Ward 4

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden77.4%

    15,502

    Sanders9.6%

    1,929

  • Ward 5

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden76.8%

    10,222

    Sanders10.3%

    1,372

  • Ward 6

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden72.8%

    13,049

    Sanders9.6%

    1,715

  • Ward 7

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden86.6%

    10,055

    Sanders8.3%

    962

  • Ward 8

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden83.4%

    7,194

    Sanders11.3%

    977

Republicans / 19 Delegates

Projected winner

The following is a summary of District of Columbia's R-President. District of Columbia has 19 delegates and 19 available delegates including supers.

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    incumbent

    100%

    1,559

    + 19 Delegates

  • Republican

    Write-ins

    0%

    0

  • Ward 1

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    115

  • Ward 2

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    340

  • Ward 3

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    306

  • Ward 4

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    134

  • Ward 5

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    108

  • Ward 6

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    452

  • Ward 7

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    63

  • Ward 8

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump100%

    41

