2020 primary Elections District Of Columbia results
Democrats and Republicans in the District of Columbia participate in nominating contests. The Democratic Party holds a primary with 20 delegates at stake, while President Donald Trump is the only name at the top of the Republican ticket. Election officials have encouraged vote-by-mail amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in-person polling locations will be open.
Presidential primary results
Democrats / 20 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of District of Columbia's D-President. District of Columbia has 20 delegates and 46 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
76%
84,093
+ 20 Delegates
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
12.9%
14,228
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
10%
11,116
- Democrat
Write-ins
0.7%
809
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0.4%
442
Ward 1
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 62.7%
8,339
Sanders 14.4%
1,915
Ward 2
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 73.4%
8,280
Sanders 9.4%
1,064
Ward 3
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 78.4%
11,452
Sanders 8.1%
1,182
Ward 4
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 77.4%
15,502
Sanders 9.6%
1,929
Ward 5
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 76.8%
10,222
Sanders 10.3%
1,372
Ward 6
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 72.8%
13,049
Sanders 9.6%
1,715
Ward 7
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 86.6%
10,055
Sanders 8.3%
962
Ward 8
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 83.4%
7,194
Sanders 11.3%
977
Ward breakdown
Republicans / 19 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of District of Columbia's R-President. District of Columbia has 19 delegates and 19 available delegates including supers.
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
incumbent
100%
1,559
+ 19 Delegates
- Republican
Write-ins
0%
0
Ward 1
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
115
Ward 2
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
340
Ward 3
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
306
Ward 4
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
134
Ward 5
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
108
Ward 6
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
452
Ward 7
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
63
Ward 8
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 100%
41